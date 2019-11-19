Day-Night Tests: All the Numbers!

November 19, 2019 08:45 IST

The second Test between India and Bangladesh at Kolkata's Eden Gardens will be the first day-night Test on Indian soil, making India the seventh country to host a day-night Test.

Rajneesh Gupta brings all the numbers from the 11 day-night Tests played so far.

IMAGE: Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the day-night Test between India and Bangladesh, beginning Friday, November 22. Photograph: BCCI

The first day-night Test was played at the Adelaide Oval between Australia and New Zealand from November 27 to 29, 2015, 138 years after the inception of Test cricket.

With the dwindling crowds for Tests, cricket administrators felt that day-night matches are the way forward to attract fans back to the grounds.

In October 2012, the International Cricket Council, the game's world governing body, gave the green signal to play day-night Tests with coloured balls.

The biggest challenge for day-night Tests was the kind of ball to be used.

The traditional red ball used in Test cricket is very difficult to spot at night and the white ball -- that is used in shorter formats of the game -- becomes discoloured quite soon, making it difficult for batsmen to pick it out.

After a lot of experimentation, the cricket authorities settled with the pink ball, which is highly visible under floodlights and allows the players still to wear whites.

The Kolkata Test will be the 12th day-night Test in the game's history.

While the jury is still out about the popularity of this format, one thing that should interest connoisseurs is the fact that every day-night Test played so far has produced a result.

Day-Night Tests in each country

Hosts Day-night Tests Australia 5 UAE 2 England 1 South Africa 1 New Zealand 1 West Indies 1

Day-Night Test results

Year Venue Teams Toss Result Duration 2015 Adelaide Aus v NZ NZ (Bat) Aus won by 3 wickets 3 days 2016 Dubai Pak v WI Pak (Bat) Pak won by 56 runs 5 days 2016 Adelaide Aus v SA SA (Bat) Aus won by 7 wickets 4 days 2016 Brisbane Aus v Pak Aus (Bat) Aus won by 39 runs 5 days 2017 Birmingham Eng v WI Eng (Bat) Eng won by innings and 209 runs 3 days 2017 Dubai Pak v SL SL (Bat) SL won by 68 runs 5 days 2017 Adelaide Aus v Eng Eng (Field) Aus won by 120 runs 5 days 2017 Port Elizabeth SA v Zim SA (Bat) SA won by innings and 120 runs 2 days 2018 Auckland NZ v Eng NZ (Field) NZ won by innings and 49 runs 5 days 2018 Bridgetown WI v SL WI (Bat) SL won by 4 wickets 4 days 2019 Brisbane Aus v SL SL (Bat) Aus won by innings and 40 runs 3 days

Result summary of Day-Night Tests

IMAGE: A view at dusk during the first day-night Test between Australia and New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval, November 28, 2015. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Team Mts Won Lost Drawn Win% Australia 5 5 0 0 100.00 Sri Lanka 3 2 1 0 66.66 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 50.00 South Africa 2 1 1 0 50.00 England 3 1 2 0 33.33 Pakistan 3 1 2 0 33.33 Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 0.00 West Indies 3 0 3 0 0.00

The toss-winning captains have opted to bat first on most occasions in day-night Tests -- 9 out of 11, winning 56% of times.

Of the only two occasions -- when toss-winning captains opted to bowl first -- one ended in their favour and one against them.

Toss impact in Day-Night Tests

Mts Won Lost Drawn Win% Win the toss & bat first 9 5 4 0 55.55 Win the toss & bowl first 2 1 1 0 50.00

This is what has been the average score in each innings of a day-night Test.

Average Score in Day-Night Tests

Inns Score 1st 329 2nd 249

Of the 11 day-night Tests played so far, only five have gone in to the fifth day.

Two Tests have finished in four days, three in three days and one in two days.

Pacers tend to enjoy the conditions more than spinners in the day-night Tests.

Not only have they taken the lion's share of wickets to fall, but their average, strike-rate and economy all are better than the spinners.

Pace vs Spin in Day-Night Tests

Wkts Avg SR RPO Best 5WI 10WM Pace 257 25.22 51.86 2.91 6/23 9 1 Spin 95 31.87 60.48 3.16 8/49 5 1

Highest Totals in Day-Night Tests

IMAGE: Azhar Ali of Pakistan celebrates his triple century during the first Test between Pakistan and the West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Ground. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Score Overs For Vs Venue Year 579/3d 155.3 Pakistan West Indies Dubai 2016 514/8d 135.5 England West Indies Birmingham 2017 482 159.2 Sri Lanka Pakistan Dubai 2017 450 145 Pakistan Australia Brisbane 2016 442/8d 149 Australia England Adelaide 2017 429 130.1 Australia Pakistan Brisbane 2016 427/8d 141 New Zealand England Auckland 2018

Lowest Totals in Day-Night Tests

Score Overs Team Against Venue Year 58 20.4 England New Zealand Auckland 2018 68 30.1 Zimbabwe South Africa Port Elizabeth 2017 93 31.2 West Indies Sri Lanka Bridgetown 2018 96 26 Sri Lanka Pakistan Dubai 2017 121 42.3 Zimbabwe South Africa Port Elizabeth 2017 123 31.5 Pakistan West Indies Dubai 2016

Individual Hundreds: 16

1st innings: 9

2nd innings: 3

3rd innings: 1

4th innings: 3

Highest Individual Scores in Day-Night Tests

Score Name For Vs Venue Year 302* Azhar Ali Pakistan West Indies Dubai 2016 243 Alistair Cook England West Indies Birmingham 2017 196 Dimuth Karunaratne Sri Lanka Pakistan Dubai 2017 145* Henry Nicholls New Zealand England Auckland 2018 145 Usman Khawaja Australia South Africa Adelaide 2016 137 Asad Shafiq Pakistan Australia Brisbane 2016 136 Joe Root England West Indies Birmingham 2017 130 Steve Smith Australia Pakistan Brisbane 2016 126* Shaun Marsh Australia England Adelaide 2017 125 Aiden Markram South Africa Zimbabwe Port Elizabeth 2017 118* Faf du Plessis South Africa Australia Adelaide 2016 116 Darren Bravo West Indies Pakistan Dubai 2016 112 Asad Shafiq Pakistan Sri Lanka Dubai 2017 105 Peter Handscomb Australia Pakistan Brisbane 2016 104 Stephen Cook South Africa Australia Adelaide 2016 102 Kane Williamson New Zealand England Auckland 2018

Record Partnership for each wicket

Wkt Runs Batsmen 1 Batsmen 2 For Vs Venue Year 1 215 Sami Aslam Azhar Ali Pak WI Dubai 2016 2 137 Azhar Ali Asad Shafiq Pak WI Dubai 2016 3 248 Alistair Cook Joe Root Eng WI Birmingham 2017 4 172 Steve Smith Peter Handscomb Aus Pak Brisbane 2016 5 166 Marnus Labuschagne Travis Head Aus SL Brisbane 2019 6 173 Asad Shafiq Sarfraz Ahmed Pak SL Dubai 2017 7 92 Asad Shafiq Mohammad Aamer Pak Aus Brisbane 2016 8 99 Shaun Marsh Pat Cummins Aus Eng Adelaide 2017 9 74 Peter Nevill Nathan Lyon Aus NZ Adelaide 2015 10 49 Nathan Lyon Jackson Bird Aus Pak Brisbane 2016

Highest Partnerships

IMAGE: England's Alastair Cook celebrates with Joe Root after reaching his century during the 1st Test against the West Indies at Edgbaston. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Runs Wkt Batsmen 1 Batsmen 2 For Vs Venue Year 248 3 Alistair Cook Joe Root Eng WI Birmingham 2017 215 1 Sami Aslam Azhar Ali Pak WI Dubai 2016 173 6 Asad Shafiq Sarfraz Ahmed Pak SL Dubai 2017 172 4 Steve Smith Peter Handscomb Aus Pak Brisbane 2016 166 5 Marnus Labuschagne Travis Head Aus SL Brisbane 2019 165 3 Azhar Ali Babar Azam Pak WI Dubai 2016 162 4 Alistair Cook Dawid Malan Eng WI Birmingham 2017

Best Innings Bowling in Day-Night Tests

Bowling Overs Player For Vs Venue Year 8/49 13.5 Devendra Bishoo West Indies Pakistan Dubai 2016 6/23 15 Pat Cummins Australia Sri Lanka Brisbane 2019 6/32 10.4 Trent Boult New Zealand England Auckland 2018 6/70 24.5 Josh Hazlewood Australia New Zealand Adelaide 2015 6-/184 55.5 Yasir Shah Pakistan Sri Lanka Dubai 2017 5/21 11 Morne Morkel South Africa Zimbabwe Port Elizabeth 2017 5/41 14.2 Jason Holder West Indies Sri Lanka Bridgetown 2018 5/43 22 Jimmy Anderson England Australia Adelaide 2017 5/59 17.3 Keshav Maharaj South Africa Zimbabwe Port Elizabeth 2017 5/60 16 Trent Boult New Zealand Australia Adelaide 2015 5/75 27 Suranga Lakmal Sri Lanka Australia Brisbane 2019 5/88 19.2 Mitchell Starc Australia England Adelaide 2017 5/98 26 Dilruwan Perera Sri Lanka Pakistan Dubai 2017 5/121 43 Yasir Shah Pakistan West Indies Dubai 2016

Best Match Bowling in Day-Night Tests

IMAGE: Pat Cummins of Australia celebrating a wicket. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images