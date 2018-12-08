Adelaide Test, Day 3: Interesting numbers

December 08, 2018 18:56 IST

Virat Kohli is the quickest among all subcontinent players to score 1,000 runs in Australia.

Rajneesh Gupta has all the numbers.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli speaks to Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 3 of the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, December 8, 2018. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

14 Number of times India have dismissed the opposition in an innings in Tests outside India this year -- most such occasions for them in a calendar year. They had dismissed opponents 13 times in 2002.

6 Number of catches Rishabh Pant held in the Australian innings.

Pant is only the second Indian wicket-keeper to take 6 catches in an innings after M S Dhoni who did so against New Zealand at Wellington in 2008-2009.

14 Number of times India have taken a first innings lead in Australia.

Of the previous 13 instances, India won three Tests, lost three, while 7 matches were drawn.

10 Number of innings after which the Murali Vijay-K L Rahul pair put on their first 50 opening standing in an overseas Test.

63 Runs added by Vijay and Rahul for the first wicket -- India's highest opening stand in Australia since Akash Chopra and Virender Sehwag put on 123 runs in the first innings of the Sydney Test in 2003-2004.

18 Number of innings taken by Virat Kohli to complete his 1,000 Test runs in Australia.

He is the quickest among all subcontinent players to do so, beating V V S Laxman's record of 19 innings.

The all-time record is held by England's Wally Hammond who took only 10 innings to aggregate 1,000 runs in Australia.

0 Number of Indian captains to score 2,000 Test runs both in India and outside before Virat achieved the feat today.

6 Number of times Nathan Lyon has dismissed Virat in Tests.

That's the most Virat has lost his wicket to any bowler in this format.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have both dismissed him five times each.

2,513 Runs scored by Virat in all international cricket (Tests/ODIs/T20Is) this year.

This is the third time Virat has aggregated 2500 runs in a calendar year.

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara has done so twice. No one else has accomplished this feat more than once.