Adelaide Test, Day 1: Interesting numbers

Last updated on: December 06, 2018 15:22 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara's innings is the highest by a subcontinent batsman and third highest by any visiting batsman on the opening day of a Test in Australia, reveals Rajneesh Gupta.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara on his way to a memorable century at the Adelaide Oval, December 6, 2018. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

0 Number of times Tim Paine has won a toss in a Test.

He has lost all four tosses.

0 Number of times the opening pair of Murali Vijay and K L Rahul has posted a 50 run stand for India outside India in 10 innings.

123 Cheteshwar Pujara's innings is the highest by a subcontinent batsman and third highest by any visiting batsman on the opening day of a Test in Australia.

Only Gary Sobers (132 at Brisbane in 1960-1961) and Maurice Leyland (126 also at Brisbane in 1936-1937) have scored more.

7 Number of sixes hit by the Indian batsmen in their innings -- the most they have ever hit in an innings in Australia.

The previous record was five -- in the first innings of the Melbourne Test in 2003-2004. Virender Sehwag hitting all five sixes.

200 Number of sixes conceded by Nathan Lyon in Test matches -- the first bowler to suffer this fate.

Muttiah Muralitharan is second with 195, followed by Rangana Herath (194).

12 Number of Indian batsmen to aggregate 5,000 runs in Test cricket.

Cheteshwar Pujara is the joint fifth fastest to reach this milestone for India in 108 innings, after Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and along with Rahul Dravid.

14 Number of individual hundreds Indian batsmen have scored at the Adelaide Oval -- the second joint-most at an overseas venue (with Colombo SSC). Only Queens Park Oval in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, has seen more hundreds (15) from Indian batsmen.

8 Number of times Cheteshwar Pujara has been run out in Tests.

Only Rahul Dravid (13) and Sachin Tendulkar (9) have been out more often in this fashion for India.