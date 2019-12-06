Yuvraj slams India's fielding effort against West Indies in first T20I

December 06, 2019 22:20 IST

IMAGE: Washington Sundar, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul dropped catches. Photograph: BCCI

Former all-rounder stalwart Yuvraj Singh criticised India's fielding effort against West Indies in the ongoing first T20I of the three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

Yuvraj, who was known for his quality fielding and big-hitting skills, slammed the youngsters who dropped too many catches in the outfield. Washington Sundar, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul dropped catches. He also questioned about the too much cricket that is being played in India but he remained optimistic about the Men in Blues batsmen.

"India very poor on the field today! Young guns reacting a bit late on the ball! Too much cricket ?? Let's get these runs come on lads," Yuvraj tweeted.

India won the toss and invited the visitor's to bat first. Windies got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Lendl Simmons (2) cheaply in the second over. Pacer Deepak Chahar provided the early breakthrough for the hosts.