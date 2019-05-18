News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Yuvraj Singh trolls Virat Kohli

Yuvraj Singh trolls Virat Kohli

May 18, 2019 11:38 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli are close friends. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India skipper is enjoying a short break from cricket before the ICC World Cup.

Kohli recently took to Twitter to share a flashback picture and then he asked if his fans could recognise the city.

 

“#FlashbackFriday Hey guys can you guess this city?,” Kohli posted a photo, to which Yuvraj Singh was at his wittiest best.

Virat Kohli

Yuvraj felt it was ‘Kotkapura’ and then he asks Harbhajan Singh for an opinion on what he makes of it.

It was a light-hearted joke shared between old colleagues. Yuvraj and Harbhajan have shared the dressing room with Kohli.

Fans are still waiting for Harbhajan to respond.

