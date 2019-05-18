Yuvraj Singh trolls Virat Kohli

May 18, 2019 11:38 IST

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli are close friends. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India skipper is enjoying a short break from cricket before the ICC World Cup.

Kohli recently took to Twitter to share a flashback picture and then he asked if his fans could recognise the city.

“#FlashbackFriday Hey guys can you guess this city?,” Kohli posted a photo, to which Yuvraj Singh was at his wittiest best.

Yuvraj felt it was ‘Kotkapura’ and then he asks Harbhajan Singh for an opinion on what he makes of it.

It was a light-hearted joke shared between old colleagues. Yuvraj and Harbhajan have shared the dressing room with Kohli.

Fans are still waiting for Harbhajan to respond.