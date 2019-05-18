Yuvraj Singh trolls Virat Kohli

India skipper is enjoying a short break from cricket before the ICC World Cup.
Kohli recently took to Twitter to share a flashback picture and then he asked if his fans could recognise the city.
“#FlashbackFriday Hey guys can you guess this city?,” Kohli posted a photo, to which Yuvraj Singh was at his wittiest best.
Yuvraj felt it was ‘Kotkapura’ and then he asks Harbhajan Singh for an opinion on what he makes of it.
It was a light-hearted joke shared between old colleagues. Yuvraj and Harbhajan have shared the dressing room with Kohli.
Fans are still waiting for Harbhajan to respond.
