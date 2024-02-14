News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Yuvraj Singh to lead New York Superstar Strikers

Yuvraj Singh to lead New York Superstar Strikers

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 14, 2024 14:44 IST
IMAGE:  The former Indian cricketer will lead New York Superstar Strikers. Photograph: Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was on Wednesday named New York Superstar Strikers captain and icon player for the upcoming Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) Season 2. 

"Yuvraj's addition enriches the squad with a depth of expertise, skill, and leadership, fortifying New York Superstar Strikers' readiness to lead in the upcoming edition of the tournament," the franchise said in a statement.

 

The tournament, to be played in a 90-ball format, will be held in Kandy, Sri Lanka from March 7-18.

The first season, played in the 20-over format, was held in Ghaziabad from March 22 to 30 last year. Indore Knights and Guwahati Avengers were declared joint winners of the inaugural season after the final was washed out.

In the LCT90BALLS format, five bowlers of each team can bowl three overs. The captain of the bowling team can select one bowler to bowl four overs by the 60th ball.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
