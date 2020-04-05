News
Yuvraj donates Rs 50 lakh in fight against coronavirus

Yuvraj donates Rs 50 lakh in fight against coronavirus

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 05, 2020 21:40 IST
Yuvraj Singh

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh appealed to the people to stay united in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Simon Hofmann/Getty Images for Laureus

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CARES Fund to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

 

The two-time World Cup winner also appealed to the people to stay united in the fight against the pandemic that has so far claimed more than 70 lives while infecting over 3000 across the country.

"We are stronger when we stand united. I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me?" he asked referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light candles, diyas or torchlights for nine minutes.

"On this great day of solidarity, I pledge Rs. 50 Lakhs to the PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too!," Yuvraj wrote on his twitter handle.

Since PM Modi's appeal, many sportspersons have come forward and urged the country's people to switch off lights for nine minutes and light candles on the balconies of their houses.

The PM also urged people to donate generously as the country battles the unprecedented global health crisis.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
