Ganguly helps ISKCON feed 10,000 more people daily

Ganguly helps ISKCON feed 10,000 more people daily

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 04, 2020 18:38 IST
Sourav Ganguly

IMAGE:  Sourav Ganguly visited the ISKCON city centre and promised support. Photograph: Sourav Ganguly/Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, on Saturday, extended a helping hand to ISKCON's Kolkata centre, enabling them to feed 20,000 people, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, every day.

The Kolkata ISKCON was feeding 10,000 people daily, before.

 

Wearing all protective gears such as mask and gloves, the former India captain visited the ISKCON city centre and promised support.

"From ISKCON Kolkata we were cooking food for 10,000 people daily. Our dear Sourav Da has come forward and extended all his support and has donated, which enables us to double our capacity to 20,000 people every day," Radharaman Das spokesperson and vice-president of ISKCON, Kolkata centre said.

Ganguly had earlier donated 20,000 kilograms rice at the Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramkrishna Mission.

"As we all know that the corona-crisis has created an unprecedented challenges before humanity. One of the very important battles in this hour of crisis is being fought by those who have lost their daily earnings."

"Under his captaincy, the monks of ISKCON Kolkata are enthused to play this long Test match and fight together the battle against hunger for many families in Kolkata."

"I am a great fan of Dada and have watched many of his innings on the cricket ground. But his innings of feeding 10,000 people everyday is the best one. ISKCON expresses its immense gratitude to Ganguly," Das added.

ISKCON is distributing food to four lakh people daily across the country.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
