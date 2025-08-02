Akash Strikes, Duckett Falls, Drama Unfolds

'There's probably no need to sort of walk him off in that fashion'



IMAGE: Akash Deep gives England's Ben Duckett a unique send-off on Day 2 of the 5th Test at the Oval in London on Friday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

It was an action-packed day of Test cricket, India roared back into contention on an exhilarating day two of the final Test on Friday as their seamers restricted England to a 23-run lead after the hosts had threatened to run away with a match that the tourists need to win to square the series.

Session 1 was peppered with heated moments as well as sarcastic ones and one among them was Duckett getting under Indian pacer Akash Deep's skin, saying, 'You cannot get me out in here'.

In response, although Akash did not say anything, Duckett hit him with a reversed ramp shot to the delight of the English crowd.

However, Akash Deep soon turned the tables, bowling Duckett out caught behind by Dhruv Jurel for 43 runs off 38 balls, which included five fours and two sixes.

During the celebration, the bowler pumped his fist in front of Duckett, then wrapped his arm around his shoulder, smiling and exchanging a few words with the opener while giving him a send-off.

England's Assistant Coach Marcus Trescothick reflected on the send-off, adding that there was probably no need to walk Duckett off in the manner Akash Deep did.

'I don't think I've ever seen a bowler do that after getting someone out. You see, he obviously has many words, and we've seen it within the series on both sides, but it was just different. You put your head down and walk off. Your job is done at that point. There's probably no need to sort of walk him off in that fashion,' Trescothick told the media at the end of Day's play.

During the broadcast, former England captain Mike Atherton also called it 'unnecessary' and asked fellow commentator Dinesh Karthik if he had seen anything like it.

Karthik said he didn’t think it was the right way to behave after getting someone out.

'He’s given Duckett a bit of a send-off, which is probably unnecessary, but it’s the wicket that India desperately wanted. How many times did a bowler put his arm around after dismissing you, DK?' Atherton asked Karthik.

'I’m not sure if this is the right way to send off a batter, especially after you’ve got him out. Not many batters would behave the way Ben Duckett did, or rather did. It looked like they knew each other well,' Karthik replied.