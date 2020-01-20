Yet another milestone for Virat Kohli

January 20, 2020 10:39 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli reached the milestone in his 82nd innings as India captain. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli, on Sunday, became the fastest to score 5000 ODI runs as captain.

Kohli achieved the milestone during the third ODI against Australia at M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru where the hosts wrapped the series 2-1 with a comfortable seven-wicket victory. Kohli (89 off 91) anchored the chase as India cantered to a win in 47.3 overs. He broke the record which had been set by his former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The Indian skipper reached the milestone in his 82nd innings as India captain. Dhoni took 127 innings to achieve the feat followed by Ricky Pontin g (131 inns), Graeme Smith (135 inns) and Sourav Ganguly (136 inns).

Rohit became the third-fastest batsman to register 9,000 runs in the 50-over format. Only Kohli and AB de Villiers have achieved the feat faster than Rohit.