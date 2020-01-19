How Rohit-Kohli kept India in the chase

Source:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma did well to pace the innings and take India to victory. Photograph: BCCI

The elegant Rohit Sharma had tried experimenting with his game in the first two ODIs but stuck to his original template of wait and attack during his series-winning century against Australia on Sunday.

Rohit (119) scored his 29th ODI hundred in a successful chase of 287.

"On days like this, if it comes off, it looks good," said Rohit after winning his umpteenth Man of the Match award.

"The first two games, I was trying to do something different, and it didn't come off. Today, I just wanted to be there, and I was able to stay till 35th or 36th over," Rohit added.

The vice-captain praised his skipper, who has been a master of big chases.

"It was an important game, the decider, and we wanted to come out and enjoy ourselves. To keep that Australian batting under 290 was a great effort. Once KL got out, it needed nobody better than the captain himself," he added.

"The talk we had in the middle was that one of us wanted to keep going. At no stage, did we want the momentum to go towards the opposition. I was middling the ball well, and I said I would be the one to take the chances."