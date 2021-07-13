News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India's 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma dies of cardiac arrest

India's 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma dies of cardiac arrest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 13, 2021 11:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yashpal Sharma

IMAGE: Yashpal Sharma was known for his gutsy attitude and his stroke-filled half century in the semi-final against England at Old Trafford in the 1983 World Cup . Photograph: Yashpal Sharma/Instagram

India's 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma died on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in New Delhi.

He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

 

"Yes, Yashpal is no more with us. We just received the information from his family," a former India teammate of Yashpal said.

In his international career, Yashpal played 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs in which he scored 883 runs.

He was known for his gutsy attitude and his stroke-filled half century in the semi-final against England at Old Trafford in the 1983 World Cup will forever be etched in the public memory.

He was also a national selector during early part of 2000.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
