News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Quick-fire Bairstow helps England sweep Tests vs NZ

PIX: Quick-fire Bairstow helps England sweep Tests vs NZ

Last updated on: June 27, 2022 19:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from Day 5 of the third and final Test between England and New Zealand in Headingley in Leeds on Monday.

England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates on completing his half-century

IMAGE: England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates on completing his half-century. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Jonny Bairstow hit the second fastest fifty for England in Test cricket as they made light work of a 113-run target on Monday to beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the third and final Test at Headingley and ensure a 3-0 series victory.

 

Bairstow, whose batting heroics was key to ensuring England won the second Test, picked up where he left off from Trent Bridge as he brought up his half century in 30 balls and then took England to victory on the last day with an unbeaten 71, finishing it off with a six.

England batsmen Jonny Bairstow (l) and Joe Root celebrate victory  

IMAGE: England batsmen Jonny Bairstow (l) and Joe Root celebrate victory. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

A 111-run partnership with Joe Root, who was 86 not out, took England to the competitive victory target of 296 as they completed their first clean sweep of a home series in over a decade.

Rain delayed the start of play by 90 minutes but it then took just over an hour for England to canter to victory.

England's Ollie Pope is bowled by New Zealand's Tim Southee

IMAGE: England's Ollie Pope is bowled by New Zealand's Tim Southee. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Resuming at 183-2 overnight, they needed 113 runs for victory and were very much in the driving seat even if Ollie Pope was dismissed with the fifth ball of the day.

Pope went for 82 as Tim Southee knocked over his off stump to offer New Zealand hope of a potential upset comeback but that was quickly dispelled by Bairstow’s bashing of their bowlers.

Playing on his home ground, Bairstow hit eight fours and three sixes as he took to the bowling and left Root, who had been 55 overnight, little chance to get to a century.

Joe Root gets innovative during his innigs of 86 not out  

IMAGE: Joe Root gets innovative during his innigs of 86 not out. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

It was the third successive Test in which England reached a substantive target with an aggressive batting display. They won the first Test at Lords as they chased down 277 runs while in the second Test at Nottingham reached 299-5 in their second innings with Bairstow scoring 136.

The last time England swept a home series was a 4-0 success over India in 2011.

England now move quickly onto completing last year’s series against India after the fifth Test at Old Trafford was cancelled because of COVID-19 cases. It will now be played at Edgbaston, starting on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
The making of 2022 Ranji Trophy Champions...
The making of 2022 Ranji Trophy Champions...
Will Umran, Avesh shine in 2nd T20I against Ireland?
Will Umran, Avesh shine in 2nd T20I against Ireland?
Why Umran Malik Only Bowled One Over
Why Umran Malik Only Bowled One Over
Victory of Balasahb's Hindutva: Shinde on SC order
Victory of Balasahb's Hindutva: Shinde on SC order
SC directs HC to hear plea on exhumation of son's body
SC directs HC to hear plea on exhumation of son's body
5 Lata Mangeshkar-R D Burman Gems
5 Lata Mangeshkar-R D Burman Gems
SC to hear Centre's plea over Ambanis' security
SC to hear Centre's plea over Ambanis' security

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Dravid satisfied with team prep ahead of Eng Test

Dravid satisfied with team prep ahead of Eng Test

WATCH: June 25 Again For Kapil's Devils!

WATCH: June 25 Again For Kapil's Devils!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances