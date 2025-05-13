Green returns from injury as Aus reveal WTC Final squad

IMAGE: Australia's Cameron Green celebrates. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia named all-rounder Cameron Green in their 15-man squad on Tuesday for the World Test Championship (WTC) final where they will face South Africa at Lord's from June 11-15.

Green was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back during the One-day International series in England last year and had surgery in October but returned playing for Gloucestershire in English county cricket last month.

Skipper Pat Cummins, who missed the tour of Sri Lanka due to the birth of his second child in February and was also ruled out of the Champions Trophy campaign with an ankle injury, will take the reins against South Africa.

Fellow pace bowler Josh Hazlewood was also included after a spell out with a hip injury.

"We are fortunate and looking forward to having Pat, Josh and Cam back in the squad," chief selector George Bailey said.

"The team finished the WTC cycle with an impressive series victory in Sri Lanka following an equally strong summer in defeating India for the first time in a decade."

"Those series capped a consistent performance across the two-year cycle and now presents us with the incredibly exciting opportunity to defend the WTC."

"It means a lot to the group to reach the final and they're very much looking forward to the challenge South Africa will present at Lord's."

Australia won the World Test Championship in 2023 after beating India in the final at The Oval.

Teenager Sam Konstas was also included in the squad, adding a specialist option for the opener's spot, but media reports in Australia said the team could elevate Marnus Labuschagne from number three.

The squad will then embark on a tour of the Caribbean where they will play West Indies in three Tests from June 25. A squad for the five Twenty20 internationals that follow will be named at a later date.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett