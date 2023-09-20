News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WPL: Luke Williams replaces Ben Sawyer as RCB head coach

WPL: Luke Williams replaces Ben Sawyer as RCB head coach

Source: PTI
September 20, 2023 22:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Following RCB’s torrid WPL season, Luke Williams will replace Ben Sawyer as head coach. Photograph: BCCI

Australia's Luke Williams will take over as the head coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the second season of the Women's Premier League.

Williams will replace compatriot Ben Sawyer after RCB endured a torrid inaugural season earlier this year, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Under the captaincy of India's Smriti Mandhana and featuring Australian legend Ellyse Perry, New Zealand's Sophie Devine and England's Heather Knight, RCB finished a disappointing fourth in the five-team event.

 

RCB managed a mere two wins in eight matches.

As the coach of Women's Big Bash League side Adelaide Strikers, the 43-year-old Williams guided them to a title win in 2022-23 season while they also finished runner-up on two previous instances.

As assistant coach of The Hundred Women's Competition, he won the title with Southern Brave.

Ahead of the WPL this year, RCB invested heavily as they signed Mandhana for a whopping Rs 3.4 crore, making her the most expensive player of the inaugural auction.

Mandhana failed to inspire her side with the bat, managing just 149 runs in eight innings at 18.62 and a strike rate of 111.19 with top score of 37.

RCB's men's team, which is yet to win the Indian Premier League title, last month appointed Andy Flower as head coach replacing Sanjay Bangar with Mike Hesson also quitting as the franchise's director of cricket.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ranveer stars in 2023 World Cup's official anthem
Ranveer stars in 2023 World Cup's official anthem
Shaheen Shah Afridi Is Bowled!
Shaheen Shah Afridi Is Bowled!
Three Indians charged for corruption at Emirates T10
Three Indians charged for corruption at Emirates T10
Modi invites Biden to be 2024 R-Day chief guest
Modi invites Biden to be 2024 R-Day chief guest
Karun Nair scores unbeaten 144 for Northamptonshire
Karun Nair scores unbeaten 144 for Northamptonshire
PIX: Ganapati visarjan begins in Mumbai
PIX: Ganapati visarjan begins in Mumbai
LS passes women's quota bill by 454 vs 2 votes
LS passes women's quota bill by 454 vs 2 votes

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

World Cup: The Aussies Have Arrived!

World Cup: The Aussies Have Arrived!

Ashwin vs Washington: Unexpected World Cup trial

Ashwin vs Washington: Unexpected World Cup trial

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances