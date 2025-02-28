HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
WPL: Jonassen's brilliance leaves Mumbai crumbling

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 28, 2025 22:12 IST

Jess Jonassen shone bright with the ball as Delhi Capitals produced a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Mumbai Indians to 123 for nine in a Women's Premier League match in Bengaluru on Friday.

IMAGE: Jess Jonassen of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur. Photograph: BCCI

Jonassen returned with impressive figures of 3 for 25 from her four overs to break the backbone of DC with the crucial wickets of in-form Nat Sciver-Brunt, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and G Kamalini.

Opting to bat, DC had a decent start before losing both their openers Yastika Bhatia (11) and Hayley Matthews (22) in quick succession.

 

IMAGE: Yastika Bhatia with Hayley Matthews of Mumbai Indians.Photograph: BCCI

In-form Sciver-Brunt continued her fine form and together with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (18) shared 38 runs for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed LBW by Jonassen in the 11th over.

Sciver-Brunt, however, gave simple return catch to Jonassen to get out in the 14th over.

Sajeevan Sajana then did not help her to team's cause, ballooning a simple catch to DC skipper Meg Lanning off the bowling of Minnu Mani at extra cover while going for an extravagant shot over the leg side.

IMAGE: Minnu Mani of Delhi Capitals celebrating the wicket of Sajana. Photograph: BCCI

It was raining wickets as G Kamalini too failed to come to her side's rescue after being cleaned up by Jonassen in the 18th over with MI struggling at 104 for 7 in 17.5 overs.

Towards the end, it was struggle for MI with no set batter in hand but they somehow managed to get past the 120-run mark without being bowled out. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
