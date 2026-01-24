WPL: DC stun RCB, snap five-match streak in style

IMAGE: The win propelled Delhi to second place on the points table and dented RCB’s hopes of sealing a direct berth in the WPL 2026 final. Photograph: WPL/X

Key Points DC skittled table-toppers RCB for just 109 with a relentless, wicket-taking bowling display.

Wolvaardt’s unbeaten 42 and a crucial 52-run stand with Rodrigues steadied the chase after early blows.

Seven-wicket win snapped RCB’s five-match streak and pushed DC to second in the standings.

Delhi Capitals notched a comprehensive seven-wicket win over table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru to stay in contention for the playoffs of the Women's Premier League, in Vadodara on Saturday.

After opting to field, Delhi produced a clinical bowling show to dismiss RCB for 109 in 20 overs, and chased down the modest target with 26 balls to spare to hand their opponents first defeat of the season.

Rodrigues–Wolvaardt stand guides easy win

Laura Wolvaardt top scored with a 38-ball 42 not out while captain Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with 24, as Delhi Capitals reached 111 for 3 in 15.4 overs.

DC did not start the chase so well as they were reduced to 24 for 2 in the fourth over with openers Shafali Verma (16) and Lizelle Lee (6) getting out cheaply.

IMAGE: Shafali Verma’s quickfire 16 sets early momentum for DC. Photograph: WPL/X

But a 52-run partnership for the third wicket between Rodrigues and Wolvaardt took DC towards the win. Rodrigues faced 26 balls for her 24 and hit four boundaries. Wolvaardt hit four boundaries and one six in her 38-ball unbeaten knock.

Marizanne Kapp, who struck 19 not out off 15 balls, hit a four off Shreyanka Patil for the winning runs.

Sayali Satghare was the most successful RCB bowler with 2/18 while Radha Yadav got one wicket.

After Saturday's win, DC jumped to second spot with six points while RCB remained on top with 10 points.

IMAGE: Marizanne Kapp delivers with a tight 2/17 spell. Photograph: WPL/X

Earlier, Delhi Capitals produced a disciplined bowling show to bowl RCB out for 109.

Sent in to bat, captain Smriti Mandhana top scored for RCB with a 34-ball 38 with the help of six fours and one six, but all her other teammates struggled.

Radha Yadav was the next highest scorer with 17-ball 18 as eight batters fell for single-digit scores with the DC bowlers stifling them all through.

The opening stand between Mandhana and Grace Harris (9) yielded 36 runs and that was the highest partnership for RCB, who suffered a batting collapse. They slumped to 78 for 5 in the 14th over before getting shot out in 20 overs.

For DC, Nandani Sharma (3/26) took three wickets while Marizanne Kapp (2/17), Minnu Mani (2/18) and Chinelle Henry (2/22) got two wickets apiece. Shree Charani claimed one wicket.