U19 World Cup: India crush NZ, storm into Super Six

January 24, 2026 19:51 IST

IMAGE: Indian bowlers struck regularly, never allowing New Zealand to settle. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • Ambrish starred with the ball, picking up four wickets as India bundled out New Zealand for 135. 
  • Skipper Ayush Mhatre led the chase with a fluent 53, setting the tone in the rain-shortened game. 
  • A seven-wicket DLS win sealed India’s Super Six spot and confirmed them as Group B toppers. 
 

India cruised into the Super Six stage of the U19 World Cup 2026, finishing as Group B toppers after a comfortable seven-wicket win over New Zealand in a rain-interrupted game at Bulawayo on Saturday.

 

Mhatre, Suryavanshi fire as India top Group B convincingly

With two rain delays reducing the contest to 37 overs a side, the equation never really bothered India. Chasing a modest target, the young batters played with freedom and confidence, racing to 130 for 3 in just 13.3 overs.

Skipper Ayush Mhatre set the tone with a classy 53, mixing composure with attacking strokes, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s quickfire 40 kept the pressure firmly on the bowlers. The chase was wrapped up before New Zealand could even think of a comeback.

Earlier, it was the bowlers who laid the foundation. After opting to field, India struck regularly and never allowed New Zealand to settle. RS Ambrish starred with the ball, grabbing four wickets, while Henil Patel provided excellent support with three as the Kiwis were bowled out for 135 in 36.2 overs.

New Zealand simply couldn’t stitch together partnerships, undone by India’s disciplined and energetic attack.

All in all, it was a complete performance as India marched confidently into the next round.

