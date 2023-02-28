WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals coach confident after first training session

IMAGE: Coach Jonathan Batty confident that the Delhi Capitals can make it to the finals of the inaugural WPL season. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League is just around the corner and ahead of the opener, the Delhi Capitals’ women’s team assembled for their first-ever practice session.

The team trained under the watchful eyes of head coach Jonathan Batty in Mumbai on Monday. Following the training session, the head coach opened up about the Capitals’ first practice session and their preparations.

“The players started to gel straightaway in our first practice session. The talent is absolutely outstanding in our group. I was impressed with how the players batted during the session,” Batty said.

Batty added that it's important for the members in the DC camp to get to know each other quickly. "It's challenging in franchise tournaments. As a coaching group, we have got to know the players really well and the players should get to know each other really quickly as well."

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals attended their first training session in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

The Head Coach also sounded confident and stated that the Delhi Capitals have the potential to reach the Final of the tournament in the inaugural season.

“We have compiled a really strong squad, a super group of players. If we can get the players performing at their maximum potential in the tournament then we should hopefully qualify for the Final. But as a coaching group, we have to ensure that our players are the best versions of themselves every day," said Batty.

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.