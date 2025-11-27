We always look for someone to blame: Ashwin

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 27, 2025 11:55 IST

'It's not about supporting anyone, Gautam is not my relative. I could also point out 10 mistakes.'

'What can a coach do? I'm asking you a simple question. Put yourself in the coach's position.'

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Under Gautam Gambhir, India have suffered two series sweeps at home in consecutive years. Photograph: BCCI

Former off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has defended under-fire India head coach Gautam Gambhir after the 0-2 home Test series loss to South Africa, saying it is not right to call for his sacking at a time when not enough responsibility has been shouldered by the players.

India were outplayed in the series, going down by a record 408 runs in the second and final Test in Guwahati on Wednesday. A majority of the criticism has been directed towards Gambhir's planning and push for all-rounders in the Test team which has affected its balance.

But Ashwin said the former opener, who has a contract till 2027, does not deserve to be removed.

"Why are we doing this? It's a sport. Managing a team cannot be that easy. And yes, he is hurting too. We must understand that. It might feel nice to get someone sacked, but that's not how it should be," Ashwin said in his Youtube show Ash ki Baat.

"I've never been that kind of person. It's not about supporting anyone, Gautam is not my relative. I could also point out 10 mistakes. Yes, mistakes happen, but anybody can make them. It's just that when they cost you, they become very expensive," he added.

Ashwin, who is retired from international cricket as well as the IPL, said he understands the need to pin responsibility given India's formidable home record in the past but it is unfair to only target the coach and not ask questions of the players.

"We want to ask for responsibility. It's easy, because in Indian cricket, you know it and I know it -- there's a lot to gain and a lot of money involved," he said.

"So many people are ready to take the job, and there will always be people putting their hat in the ring. But the fact is, a coach cannot pick up the bat and go out to play.

 

"What can a coach do? I'm asking you a simple question. Put yourself in the coach's position. You may say a player needs continuity and that there has been a lot of rotation, fine, agreed. But the skill to play and perform is the player's responsibility," he added.

Ashwin urged the players to also take responsibility.

"I haven't seen enough responsibility taken by enough players to say the coach is the problem...I didn't see enough from the players' side to blame decision-making alone. Sure, decision-making can always be better, no doubt," he said.

"But I personally don't like this individual attack, because we always look for someone to blame," Ashwin added.

