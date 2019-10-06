World record 36 sixes hit during Vizag Test!

October 06, 2019 14:30 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hits a six during the first Test in Visakhapatnam. Photograph: BCCI

The first Test match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam created a new world record for the most number of sixes hit in a Test match.



Dane Piedt hit Ravindra Jadeja for a six over midwicket to register the 36th six of the first Test and set a new world record, during Day 5 of the first Test, on Sunday.

The previous record of 35 sixes was set during New Zealand vs Pakistan Test in Sharjah in November 2014.



India opener Rohit Sharma was majorly responsible for the new record created during the first Test. Rohit broke the record for most sixes in a Test with 13 hits over the fence on Day 4, surpassing Pakistan great Wasim Akram who smashed 12 in a game against Zimbabwe in 1996.



Rohit cleared the boundary six times in the first innings, while in the second essay his knock was laced with seven sixes.



Rohit also became the first-ever batsman to score two centuries on debut as a Test opener, while he is the sixth Indian to score a hundred in both innings a Test.



Earlier in the day, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin equalled the record of Sri Lankan player Muttiah Muralitharan for the fastest bowler to reach 350 Test wickets, as he achieved the landmark in his 66th Test.