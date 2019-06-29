News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup PHOTOS: Australia vs New Zealand

World Cup PHOTOS: Australia vs New Zealand

June 29, 2019 23:08 IST

Images from the World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand at Lord's on Saturday.

Trent Boult

IMAGE: Trent Boult celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Jason Behrendorff. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

New Zealand's Trent Boult claimed a hat-trick in the final over but Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey forged a century-plus stand to help Australia post a competitive 243-9 in their Cricket World Cup group match on Saturday.

 

Boult (4-51) dismissed Khawaja (88), Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff in successive deliveries to claim the tournament's second hat-trick after India's Mohammed Shami achieved the feat against Afghanistan.

Electing to bat, Australia had slumped to 92-5 in the 22nd over when Khawaja, who was dropped in the slip before he could open his account, and Carey (71) combined to arrest the slide.

Usman Khawaja

IMAGE: Australia's Usman Khawaja bats. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Lockie Ferguson and fellow quick Jimmy Neesham claimed two wickets apiece after Boult had dismissed Aaron Finch to draw first blood.

Table-toppers Australia have already secured a place in the semi-finals with 12 points, one ahead of New Zealand, from seven games.

 
Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
