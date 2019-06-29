World Cup PHOTOS: Australia vs New Zealand

June 29, 2019 23:08 IST

Images from the World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand at Lord's on Saturday.

IMAGE: Trent Boult celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Jason Behrendorff. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

New Zealand's Trent Boult claimed a hat-trick in the final over but Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey forged a century-plus stand to help Australia post a competitive 243-9 in their Cricket World Cup group match on Saturday.

Boult (4-51) dismissed Khawaja (88), Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff in successive deliveries to claim the tournament's second hat-trick after India's Mohammed Shami achieved the feat against Afghanistan.



Electing to bat, Australia had slumped to 92-5 in the 22nd over when Khawaja, who was dropped in the slip before he could open his account, and Carey (71) combined to arrest the slide.

IMAGE: Australia's Usman Khawaja bats. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Lockie Ferguson and fellow quick Jimmy Neesham claimed two wickets apiece after Boult had dismissed Aaron Finch to draw first blood.



Table-toppers Australia have already secured a place in the semi-finals with 12 points, one ahead of New Zealand, from seven games.