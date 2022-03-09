Women's WC: West Indies stun champions England

IMAGE: Chinelle Henry of the West Indies celebrates taking the catch to dismiss England's Danielle Wyatt during the Women's ODI World Cup match at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday. Photograph: ICC

The West Indies pulled off another upset as they beat England by seven runs to secure their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup victory over the defending champions.



After edging out hosts New Zealand in their opening encounter, West Indies were 81 for no loss before Sophie Ecclestone’s incredible 21st over saw three wickets fall to halt their momentum.

But Shemaine Campbelle and Chedean Nation put on 123 for the fifth wicket to set England 226 to win, six more runs than Heather Knight’s side had ever chased down to win a World Cup game.



The 2017 winners stuttered frequently in reply before a 61-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Ecclestone and Kate Cross seemed to be taking them to victory, however two wickets in four balls in Anisa Mohammed’s 48th over snatched it for the West Indies and left England winless from their first two games.



The West Indies won the toss and chose to bat but rode their luck after England dropped five catches.



Deandra Dottin was saved when Lauren Winfield-Hill put her down off the very first ball of the game before Tammy Beaumont dropped Hayley Matthews on eight off the bowling of Anya Shrubsole.



Matthews responded by dispatching Brunt for two fours in the seventh over and punished Cross for failing to hang on to a caught and bowled chance when she was on 33 by crashing her for six two balls later.



Ecclestone’s spin was introduced in the 17th over, but it was in her third over that she made a real impact.



Her 13th delivery was unlucky for Matthews as she was caught at third by Shrubsole, departing for 45 from 58 balls including two sixes.



Three balls later, Dottin had to go after being run out by a direct hit from Danni Wyatt as Kycia Knight went for a run that was never on.



Captain Stafanie Taylor was then sent back for a golden duck and in five balls the West Indies had slipped to 81 for three and two new batters were at the crease.



Campbelle broke the boundary drought, striking the first four for 10.2 overs but Knight was then caught by Wyatt who rocked back as she held on to a powerful shot to leave the West Indies 98 for four after 26.1 overs.



Campbelle and Nation went about rebuilding, and benefitted from a bucketful of extras, Brunt conceding five wides for the second game in a row.



More dropped catches and a missed run out hampered England, Ecclestone’s figures of four maidens, three for 20 overs a lone bright spot from a disappointing display in the field.



The 100 partnership between Nation and Campbelle came up off 139 balls Nation contributing 38, Campbelle 53 and extras the rest.



Nat Sciver got the breakthrough with a low full toss as Campbelle chopped on for 66 from 88 before Chinelle Henry fell for a two-ball duck as the Windies clawed their way to a hard-fought 225 for six.

IMAGE: Shemaine Campbelle top-scored for the West Indies with 66. Photograph: ICC

After bagging a duck in the opening defeat to Australia, Winfield-Hill's batting woes continued but this time she could consider herself very unlucky as Dottin took an early contender for catch of the tournament, an outstretched right hand in a full superwoman pose dismissing the opener for 12.



Captain Heather Knight was then caught behind for five off the bowling off Matthews, the initial check for a stumping showing Knight got bat on ball.



The West Indies also missed chances but they were able to capitalise when it really counted.



Sciver, a centurion last time out, went for just two sending a slog sweep to mid-on before Amy Jones’ desire to get the run chase going backfired, Matthews taking a good low catch to reduce England to 72 for four.



Beaumont survived an lbw review on 44 but her reprieve did not last long as she was trapped in front by Mohammed for 46 to deepen England’s troubles.



A promising partnership of 60 between Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt came to an end when the former went for a big shot and was caught by Taylor.



Wyatt would soon needlessly follow with Brunt also departing as England lost three for two.



But the tailenders put England into a winning position before Cross was cruelly run out at the non-striker’s end to bring Shrubsole to the crease and when she was bowled by Mohammed the West Indies could celebrate a second nail-biting win.



Brief Scores:



West Indies 225/6 in 50.0 overs (Shemaine Campbelle 66, Chedean Nation 49 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 3/20) vs England 218 all out in 47.4 overs (Tammy Beaumont 46, Sophia Dunkley 38; Shamilia Connell 3/38, Anisa Mohammed 2/24).



Player of the Match: Shemaine Campbelle (West Indies).