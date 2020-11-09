News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Women's T20 Final PIX: Supernovas vs Trailblazers

Women's T20 Final PIX: Supernovas vs Trailblazers

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Last updated on: November 09, 2020 22:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Radha Yadav

IMAGE: Radha Yadav celebrates. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Smriti Mandhana struck an elegant 68 off 49 balls before Radha Yadav scripted a remarkable comeback for Supernovas with a five-wicket haul to restrict Trailblazers to 118 for eight in the final of the Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah on Monday.

Mandhana in full flow is always a treat to watch and it was no different in the title clash after opposition skipper Harmanpreet Kaur put the Trailblazers in to bat.

 

However, her effort was the only bright spot for the Trailblazers in what turned out to be an ordinary batting effort after they were 71 for no loss in 11 overs.

Yadav, who bowled a match-winning final over against the same opponents on Saturday, ended with figures of five for 16 in four overs.

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana in action. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mandhana's cover drives were as delightful as her three straight sixes and it seemed she was batting on a different surface. Her opening partner Deandra Dottin (20 off 32) got a start but struggled to find the the boundaries.

Mandhana got going by smashing offie Anuja Patil for a couple of fours and a maximum in the second over. The southpaw was happy to bat first and at 56 for no loss in seven overs, the Trailblazers looked like on course for a 150-plus total.

However, runs dried up after the powerplay with the ball getting older. The experienced spin duo of Poonam Yadav and Shashikala Siriwardene cut the flow of runs with their accurate spells, picking up a wicket each in the process.

Mandhana got stumped off Siriwardene in the 15th over and after that, it was all downhill for her team.

Yadav ran through the opposition batting line-up with three wickets in the 20th over. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
It's time to lift trophy, says Ponting
It's time to lift trophy, says Ponting
SEE: When Tendulkar talks, everybody sits to listen
SEE: When Tendulkar talks, everybody sits to listen
Watch out for this 'special' player
Watch out for this 'special' player
Arnab in jail: Republic TV anchor writes to CJI
Arnab in jail: Republic TV anchor writes to CJI
My niece, Kamala Harris
My niece, Kamala Harris
It's time to lift trophy, says Ponting
It's time to lift trophy, says Ponting
SEE: When Tendulkar talks, everybody sits to listen
SEE: When Tendulkar talks, everybody sits to listen

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

IPL 2020 Final: How Delhi can upset Mumbai

IPL 2020 Final: How Delhi can upset Mumbai

IPL 2020 Final: How Mumbai can outclass Delhi

IPL 2020 Final: How Mumbai can outclass Delhi

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use