Women's T20 cricket included in 2022 Commonwealth Games

August 13, 2019 14:50 IST

Eight teams will compete across eight match days, as cricket returns to the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 1998.

IMAGE: India's Smriti Mandhana in action during a T20 International agianst New Zealand. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Cricket will make a comeback to the Commonwealth Games roster for the first time since 1998 with the inclusion of women's T20 for the 2022 edition in Birmingham, the Commonwealth Games Federation and the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday.

Cricket has made just one appearance at the CWG previously, with men playing in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, when South Africa won Gold in a men's 50-over format competition.



The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place in England from 27th July to 7th August 2022 and will see 4,500 athletes competing at across 18 sports.



The ICC will be responsible for the competition terms and the conduct of cricket, by way of providing match officials and ensuring matches are played as per the laws of the game as eight teams will compete across eight match days.



"This is a truly historic moment for women's cricket and for the global cricket community, who were united in their support of this bid," said Manu Sawhney, Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council. "Women's cricket continues to go from strength to strength, and we are delighted and honoured the Commonwealth Games Associations voted to include Women's T20 cricket at Birmingham 2022.



The ICC and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had submitted their bid to include women's cricket in CWG in November at the Executive Board meeting of the CGF in Birmingham.



"Today is an historic day and we are delighted to welcome the sport of cricket back to the Commonwealth Games," said CGF President Dame Louise Martin DBE. "Cricket was last played in the Games at Kuala Lumpur in 1998 when the men's 50-overs-a-side competition was won by South Africa and featured icons of the sport including Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar.



"We believe the Commonwealth Games will be a fantastic platform to showcase the exciting sport of Women's T20 Cricket and continue to help grow the game globally.



"We would like to thank the International Cricket Council for their hard work and efforts to ensure that the sport is in the Games in Birmingham as we believe it will contribute to a spectacular and vibrant multi-sport event. Cricket is truly a Commonwealth sport and we hope Birmingham 2022 will be the start of a long and successful partnership between Women's Cricket and the Games."



All eight matchdays will be held at Edgbaston cricket ground, which played host to a number of memorable matches at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup this summer, including England's semi-final victory over Australia.