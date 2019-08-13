King Kohli continues to rule supreme

August 13, 2019 08:00 IST

The India captain broke quite a few records during the second ODI match against the West Indies in Port of Spain.

Rajneesh Gupta does a quick recount.

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli celebrates on scoring a century during the second ODI against West Indies. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli continues to rule in One-Day Internationals as the India captain etched quite a few records during the second match against the West Indies in Port of Spain, on Monday.

Kohli became the highest run-scorer against the West Indies, surpassing Pakistan’s Javed Miandad’s tally of 1930 runs. Interestingly, Kohli took 30 innings fewer than Miandad to better his record!

He also extended his run-tally to 2032, thus becoming the first player to aggregate 2000 runs against the West Indies in ODIs.

Highest run-scorers against West Indies in ODIs

Mts Runs Hs Avg 100s Virat Kohli (Ind) 35 2032 157* 72.57 8 Javed Miandad (Pak) 64 1930 100* 33.85 1 Mark Waugh (Aus) 47 1708 173 39.72 3 Jacques Kallis (SA) 40 1666 139 50.48 4 Rameez Raja (Pak) 53 1624 104* 32.48 2 Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 39 1573 141* 52.43 4

The following table lists the leading run-scorers against each major country in ODIs. Interestingly, Indian batsmen have been top-scorers against five out of 10 opponents.

Most runs against each country in ODIs

Mts Runs HS Avg 100s v Australia Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 71 3077 175 44.59 9 v England Chris Gayle (WI) 36 1632 162 51.00 4 v New Zealand Ricky Ponting (Aus) 51 1971 141* 45.83 6 v Pakistan Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 69 2526 141 40.09 5 v West Indies Virat Kohli (Ind) 35 2032 157* 72.57 8 v India Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 89 2899 189 36.23 7 v Sri Lanka Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 84 3113 138 43.84 8 v Zimbabwe Chris Gayle (WI) 30 1549 215 61.96 3 v Bangladesh Brendan Taylor (Zim) 50 1377 118* 29.93 2 v South Africa Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 57 2001 200* 35.73 5

Kohli needed only 34 innings to complete his 2000 runs against the West Indies, which makes him the quickest to aggregate 2000 runs against a particular country in ODIs.

He wrested the record away from fellow team-mate Rohit Sharma, who reached the mark in 37 innings against Australia.

Fewest innings to complete 2000 runs against a country

Inns Batsman Vs 34 Virat Kohli WI 37 Rohit Sharma Aus 40 Sachin Tendulkar Aus 44 Viv Richards Aus 44 Virat Kohli SL 45 MS Dhoni SL 47 Saeed Anwar SL 48 Saeed Anwar Ind 48 Sachin Tendulkar SL 48 Inzamam-ul-Haq SL

During his innings, Kohli moved to the eighth place in the list of leading run-scorers in ODIs, surpassing Sourav Ganguly. Among the Indians, only Sachin Tendulkar is ahead of Kohli.

Leading run-scorers in ODIs

Mts Runs Hs Avg 100s Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 463 18426 200* 44.83 49 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 404 14234 169 41.98 25 Ricky Ponting (Aus) 375 13704 164 42.03 30 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 445 13430 189 32.36 28 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 448 12650 144 33.37 19 Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pak) 378 11739 137* 39.52 10 Jacques Kallis (SA) 328 11579 139 44.36 17 Virat Kohli (Ind) 238 11406 183 59.71 42 Sourav Ganguly (Ind) 311 11363 183 41.02 22 Rahul Dravid (Ind) 344 10889 153 39.16 12

Kohli boasts of a superb conversion rate in limited overs cricket. He has scored more hundreds than fifties as a captain -- both in ODIs and Tests!

Kohli's record as captain