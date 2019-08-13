King Kohli continues to rule supreme

The India captain broke quite a few records during the second ODI match against the West Indies in Port of Spain.
Rajneesh Gupta does a quick recount.
Virat Kohli continues to rule in One-Day Internationals as the India captain etched quite a few records during the second match against the West Indies in Port of Spain, on Monday.
Kohli became the highest run-scorer against the West Indies, surpassing Pakistan’s Javed Miandad’s tally of 1930 runs. Interestingly, Kohli took 30 innings fewer than Miandad to better his record!
He also extended his run-tally to 2032, thus becoming the first player to aggregate 2000 runs against the West Indies in ODIs.
Highest run-scorers against West Indies in ODIs
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|100s
|Virat Kohli (Ind)
|35
|2032
|157*
|72.57
|8
|Javed Miandad (Pak)
|64
|1930
|100*
|33.85
|1
|Mark Waugh (Aus)
|47
|1708
|173
|39.72
|3
|Jacques Kallis (SA)
|40
|1666
|139
|50.48
|4
|Rameez Raja (Pak)
|53
|1624
|104*
|32.48
|2
|Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
|39
|1573
|141*
|52.43
|4
The following table lists the leading run-scorers against each major country in ODIs. Interestingly, Indian batsmen have been top-scorers against five out of 10 opponents.
Most runs against each country in ODIs
|Mts
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|100s
|v Australia
|Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
|71
|3077
|175
|44.59
|9
|v England
|Chris Gayle (WI)
|36
|1632
|162
|51.00
|4
|v New Zealand
|Ricky Ponting (Aus)
|51
|1971
|141*
|45.83
|6
|v Pakistan
|Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
|69
|2526
|141
|40.09
|5
|v West Indies
|Virat Kohli (Ind)
|35
|2032
|157*
|72.57
|8
|v India
|Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
|89
|2899
|189
|36.23
|7
|v Sri Lanka
|Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
|84
|3113
|138
|43.84
|8
|v Zimbabwe
|Chris Gayle (WI)
|30
|1549
|215
|61.96
|3
|v Bangladesh
|Brendan Taylor (Zim)
|50
|1377
|118*
|29.93
|2
|v South Africa
|Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
|57
|2001
|200*
|35.73
|5
Kohli needed only 34 innings to complete his 2000 runs against the West Indies, which makes him the quickest to aggregate 2000 runs against a particular country in ODIs.
He wrested the record away from fellow team-mate Rohit Sharma, who reached the mark in 37 innings against Australia.
Fewest innings to complete 2000 runs against a country
|Inns
|Batsman
|Vs
|34
|Virat Kohli
|WI
|37
|Rohit Sharma
|Aus
|40
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Aus
|44
|Viv Richards
|Aus
|44
|Virat Kohli
|SL
|45
|MS Dhoni
|SL
|47
|Saeed Anwar
|SL
|48
|Saeed Anwar
|Ind
|48
|Sachin Tendulkar
|SL
|48
|Inzamam-ul-Haq
|SL
During his innings, Kohli moved to the eighth place in the list of leading run-scorers in ODIs, surpassing Sourav Ganguly. Among the Indians, only Sachin Tendulkar is ahead of Kohli.
Leading run-scorers in ODIs
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|100s
|Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
|463
|18426
|200*
|44.83
|49
|Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|404
|14234
|169
|41.98
|25
|Ricky Ponting (Aus)
|375
|13704
|164
|42.03
|30
|Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
|445
|13430
|189
|32.36
|28
|Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
|448
|12650
|144
|33.37
|19
|Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pak)
|378
|11739
|137*
|39.52
|10
|Jacques Kallis (SA)
|328
|11579
|139
|44.36
|17
|Virat Kohli (Ind)
|238
|11406
|183
|59.71
|42
|Sourav Ganguly (Ind)
|311
|11363
|183
|41.02
|22
|Rahul Dravid (Ind)
|344
|10889
|153
|39.16
|12
Kohli boasts of a superb conversion rate in limited overs cricket. He has scored more hundreds than fifties as a captain -- both in ODIs and Tests!
Kohli's record as captain
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|100s
|50s
|in ODIs
|75
|4686
|78.10
|20
|19
|in Tests
|76
|4515
|62.70
|18
|10
