Women's Premier League: 165 players to be part of WPL auction

Women's Premier League: 165 players to be part of WPL auction

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 02, 2023 10:53 IST
IMAGE: England’s Danni Wyatt will be among the 165 players to go under the gavel. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

The second edition of the TATA Women’s Premier League Player Auction list is out with a total of 165 cricketers set to go under the gavel on December 9th in Mumbai, including England’s Danni Wyatt, India’s Priya Punia, West Indies’ Deandra Dottin and Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu.

Out of 165 players, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas players of which 15 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 56, uncapped players are 109.

 

A maximum of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with 9 spots for overseas players.

INR 50 Lakhs is the highest reserve price with two players – Deandra Dottin and Kim Garth - choosing to be slotted in the top bracket.

Four players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 40 Lakh. 

DC:

No. Of Players: 15

No. Of Overseas Players: 5

Total Money Spent (Rs.): 11.25 cr

Salary Cap available (Rs.): 2.25 cr

Available Slots: 3

Overseas Slots: 1 

GG:

No. Of Players: 8

No. Of Overseas Players: 3

Total Money Spent (Rs.): 7.55 cr

Salary Cap available (Rs.): 5.95 cr

Available Slots: 10

Overseas Slots: 3 

MI:

No. Of Players: 13

No. Of Overseas Players: 5

Total Money Spent (Rs.): 11.4 cr

Salary Cap available (Rs.): 2.1 cr

Available Slots: 7

Overseas Slots: 1 

RCB:

No. Of Players: 11

No. Of Overseas Players: 3

Total Money Spent (Rs.): 10.15 cr

Salary Cap available (Rs.): 3.35 cr

Available Slots: 7

Overseas Slots: 3 

UPW:

No. Of Players: 13

No. Of Overseas Players: 5

Total Money Spent (Rs.): 9.5 cr

Salary Cap available (Rs.): 4 cr

Available Slots: 5

Overseas Slots: 1

REDIFF CRICKET
