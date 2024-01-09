News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Harmanpreet identifies areas that India need to work on

Harmanpreet identifies areas that India need to work on

Source: PTI
January 09, 2024 23:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Australia handed India a crushing defeat in the decider. Photograph: BCCI

After losing the three-match T20I series to Australia, India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday identified fielding as the area that needed urgent improvement.

India had grassed several catches in this series, which the Australians won 2-1.

The visitors defeated India by seven wickets in the third game at the DY Patil Stadium.

 

“As a team we have learnt a lot. Fielding is something we were not up to the mark and after this break we will work on our fitness and fielding to come back stronger,” Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Harmanpreet admitted that Australia played the white ball formats much better than India after losing the one-off Test.

“The last month we played very good cricket. They (Australia) played white-ball cricket better than us. We know that we can take our time in red-ball cricket but we need to be on our toes in white-ball cricket.”

The Indian captain also said her side can learn a lot from the tourists. “We always give them a fight, we were not going to give them anything easily, that is something I am proud of my team. A lot to learn from them (Australia) as well.”

IMAGE: Australia won the T20I series 2-1. Photograph: BCCI

Australian captain and the player of the series Alyssa Healy said her opening wicket alliance with Beth Mooney was important in the chase.

Healy (55) and Mooney (52 not out) added 85 runs for the first wicket in just 10 overs to give their team a perfect start to its chase of 148.

“Whenever you are chasing that total, it is important to get us off to a good start and get the run-rate down as soon as possible,” said Healy.

Healy was also delighted to see the effort from her bowlers.
“The bowlers have been outstanding throughout the series and really proud of the group. We got 9 bowling options, but our ability to trust only those 5 (bowlers) in the last 5 games is outstanding.”

Player of the match and pacer Annabel Sutherland termed Australia's victory as a complete effort.

“It was nice to get a complete performance out there from the group and nice to finish off with a series win.

"We reviewed the first game and we didn't play the way we would have liked and are proud of the way the girls came back after that,” said Sutherland.

Opening batter Mooney said the series win was a good launching pad ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

“We certainly have an eye on that T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, and we are trying to get better and improve on certain areas.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'If Rohit has been given a chance, then why not KL?'
'If Rohit has been given a chance, then why not KL?'
'Lalit Modi threatened to end my career'
'Lalit Modi threatened to end my career'
'Experience of playing against India was incredible'
'Experience of playing against India was incredible'
Tennis Round-up: Thiem into Australian Open main draw
Tennis Round-up: Thiem into Australian Open main draw
AMU can't be a minority institution, govt tells SC
AMU can't be a minority institution, govt tells SC
UP schools, colleges to shut for Ram temple opening
UP schools, colleges to shut for Ram temple opening
'You have bowled your way into hearts of cricket fans'
'You have bowled your way into hearts of cricket fans'

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

PIX: Australia clinch 2-1 series win over India

PIX: Australia clinch 2-1 series win over India

SEE: Shami, Sheetal receive Arjuna awards

SEE: Shami, Sheetal receive Arjuna awards

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances