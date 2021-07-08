News
Wishes pour in as Ganguly turns 49

Wishes pour in as Ganguly turns 49

By Rediff Cricket
July 08, 2021 13:36 IST
Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. Photograph: VVS Laxman/Twitter

Former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag led the way as wishes poured in for former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on his 49th birthday on Thursday.

‘Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99. May you be gifted with life's biggest joys and never-ending bliss. Wishing you a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayDada,’ Laxman tweeted alongside a picture with the former Indian skipper from their playing days.

 

Spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted: ‘Happy birthday my Captain @SGanguly99 Love Always #HappyBirthdayDada.’

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag wished Ganguly "good health" on his birthday.

"Few could match Dada ka Junoon, Dada ka Iraada. May you be in good health and spirits always Dada. #HappyBirthdayDada," said Sehwag.

VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh

Photograph: Harbhajan Singh/Twitter

BCCI also came forward to wish the board's President.

"Here's wishing former #TeamIndia captain & current BCCI President @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday," BCCI tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who made his ODI debut under Ganguly in 2002, posted an emotional message.

"When Dada led you on to the field, you somehow felt taller. Happy Birthday to the captain who patted your back when you did well and put a hand around your shoulder when you didn't. #DadaBornleader @SGanguly99," Kaif tweeted.

The former Indian skipper played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India. He scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career. Ganguly led India in 195 matches across all formats winning 97 of those games.

The Prince of Kolkata called time on his career in 2008 after playing his last Test against Australia in Nagpur. The left-handed batsman continued to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) but retired from domestic cricket in 2012.

Rediff Cricket
England penalty joy a salve for painful wounds
Why Dinesh Karthik took up commentary
'Don't know if that was last time I'll play Wimbledon'
PICS: Fans delirious as England enter first Euro final
Future-RIL deal: SC to hear Amazon plea on July 20
Sunny Leone's REMEDY for petrol prices
ED probe conspiracy to defame me as I quit BJP: Khadse
SEE: Ecstatic England players sing Neil Diamond song!

PIX: Boris Johnson, Beckham, Sheeran at Wembley!

