'Win the toss and...': Bavuma recalls Williamson's advice

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Temba Bavuma shake hands during a practice session at Eden Gardens. Photograph: ANI Photo

The prospect of conquering India in their own backyard carries a special allure for the reigning World Test champion skipper Temba Bavuma who said winning the two-match series is almost on par with South Africa's World Test Championship triumph earlier this year.

South Africa have lost seven successive Tests in India across three tours, their last win coming back in 2010 at Nagpur.

But Bavuma believes this group, unbeaten in full-strength Test series since coach Shukri Conrad took charge in 2023, has the maturity and belief to mount a serious challenge and win their only second series in India after 25 years.

"I think, obviously, winning the World Test Championship... not much to trump that. But second to that, I think will be winning in India," Bavuma said ahead of the first Test at Eden Gardens.

"It's something that's I wouldn't even say it's eluded us,, but we haven't been able to do for the longest of time. So, I mean, that's definitely up there in terms of ambition."

"We understand the magnitude of the challenge. Some of us in the group, there have been moments of hurt. So we know what it's about," he said.

"We look forward to the challenge. It should be exciting looking at the makeup of both teams -- fantastic players within the Indian team, but a little bit of inexperience. Similarly with our side, the guys want to match up to the best in the world."



Win the toss: Williamson's advice



The Proteas skipper also recalled a lighter moment shared with former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and his one tip --- "win the toss".

At an awards ceremony in Mumbai, Bavuma had sought Williamson's advice as New Zealand had stunned India 3-0 in their own conditions last year.

"I met up with Kane at an awards evening in India a couple of months ago. I tried to ask him for some pointers," Bavuma said with a chuckle.

"He wasn't too open about it, but he did say, make sure that you win the toss. So I've been practising it."

Having returned from a long injury lay-off with runs and time at the crease in the second unofficial Test against India A, Bavuma, who scored a second innings fifty after a golden duck in the first innings, said proving his fitness was a key step.

"For me, the biggest thing was having come off a long lay-off of Test cricket, getting back on the field, proving my fitness to myself and everyone around, spending some time at the crease. I think that was important," he said.

The Proteas skipper, who faced Kuldeep Yadav for the first time in that warm-up, said India's left-arm wrist spinner will be a handful.

"I'd rather face him in the A game than here in Kolkata — that's if he plays. He's not a massive turner of the ball, but he can obviously deceive you off the wicket," Bavuma said.

"You can see why India have a lot of faith in him. Definitely a guy who's a wicket-taker."



'Lot more comfortable in my own skin'

The Eden Gardens Test will also mark an emotional return for Bavuma, two years after South Africa were bowled out for 83 in Kolkata in the ODI World Cup match -- a low point that triggered questions about his form and leadership.

"It wasn't the greatest of World Cups for me from a batting point of view. So, I can understand why the criticism came,” he said.

"From a captaincy point of view, it's always felt like a process of discovery. You're always learning more about yourself."

"I think now I'm a lot more comfortable in my own skin. There's no case of having to prove to myself or to people back home that I'm deserving of the title. The results speak for themselves.”

He knows scrutiny will always follow the job.

"The magnifying glass is always going to be on you," he said.

"So, you try to take it day by day and enjoy it. Coming here to India, like I said, big, big challenge. And as a batter, you want to be successful in these type of conditions."

Looking ahead, Bavuma said the absence of South Africa's traditional Boxing Day and New Year's Tests has made this India tour their new marquee event.

"This Test series becomes our festive season,” he said.

"It's sad for us as players and fans, but we'll try and make the most of it. We'd love to play more Tests against India, England and Australia -- maybe not just two, maybe three."

As for the so-called "chokers" tag that haunted previous generations, Bavuma believes the current team has moved past it.

"Back home, there's been a major shift in mindset towards the Proteas. I think there's a lot more appreciation now,” he said.

"Some of our guys weren't even born when those World Cups happened. For us, it's not something we carry. The World Test Championship win brought relief -- and stronger belief that if you keep going, things are about to happen."