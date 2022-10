Smriti Mandhana once declared she has always been a follower of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

'Whenever I meet him, I can feel the aura,' the stylish batter had added.

When Gulf Oil Lubricants wanted to recruit a woman's cricketer as brand ambassador -- MSD and Hardik Pandya are its other product plenipotentiaries -- signing Smriti was a no brainer.

Gulf Oil is the first company in the lubricant space to have a lady cricketer as brand envoy.