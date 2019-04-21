Will KKR end their losing streak?

April 21, 2019 11:59 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 38 in IPL 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

IMAGE: Andre Russell and Nitish Rana of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: BCCI

1 Hyderabad is the only venue in the IPL 2019 where teams batting first have won more matches than teams batting second.

4 Number of consecutive matches lost by the Kolkata Knight Riders -- their worst losing streak since 2014.

7 Number of 50-plus stands put on by David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in eight innings in IPL 2019.

This includes three consecutive century stands.

46.05 Kolkata Knight Riders's bowling average in IPL 2019, the worst for any side.

In 9 matches this season, Kolkata Knight Riders have taken only 34 wickets, the fewest among all teams.

65.56 Percent of Sunrisers Hyderabad's runs in IPL 2019 have been scored by David Warner and Jonny Bairstow -- the highest for any pair.

71.50 Kuldeep Yadav's bowling average in IPL 2019.

He has taken only 4 wickets in 9 games this season.

269 Runs scored by Andre Russell at the death (overs 16 to 20) in IPL 2019 -- the most by any batsman.

He has scored these runs off only 102 balls with 29 sixes and 16 fours!

2000 Kane Williamson needs 9 runs to complete 2,000 runs as captain in T20 cricket.