Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will injured Siraj come out and bowl on Day 2?

Will injured Siraj come out and bowl on Day 2?

Source: PTI
January 03, 2022 23:57 IST
India pacer Mohammed Siraj walks off the field with an apparent injury during Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa, at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, on Monday.

IMAGE: India pacer Mohammed Siraj walks off the field with an apparent injury during Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa, at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, on Monday. Photograph: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Mohammed Siraj is a tough customer who will do everything he can to get back onto the field after sustaining a hamstring injury on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa, in Johannesburg, on Monday.

 

Siraj was in pain after bowling the penultimate delivery of his fourth over during South Africa’s first innings. He immediately felt his hamstring and later hobbled off the field along with the medical staff.

Speaking to the media after stumps, Ravichandran Ashwin was first asked about the fitness of the in-form pacer, who left the field immediately after what appeared like a hamstring injury.

"The medical staff are assessing him overnight and obviously it is very immediate. So, initially what they do with these injures is just ice and they see for the next hour or two.

“I'm hoping, with the history that Siraj has, he will definitely come out and give his best," said Ashwin.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

