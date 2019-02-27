Will India women pull out of match vs Pakistan?

February 27, 2019 23:31 IST

Senior pacer Jhulan Goswami on Wednesday said that BCCI will decide whether the national team will play Pakistan in a bilateral series as a part of the ICC Women's ODI Championship, in wake of the Pulwama terror attack.



The tournament is qualification process for the 2021 Women's ODI World Cup and teams get points for each matches.



While this is a part of ICC Women's World Cup, it is unlikely that India and Pakistan will engage in a bilateral series.



As far as the released current schedule, India have not been slotted to play Pakistan but are expected to be when the next set of itinerary is released.



"That BCCI will decide (on India vs Pakistan clash). We don't know what will happen against Pakistan and I cannot comment on that," Jhulan said on the eve of the third ODI against England in Mumbai.



"But all the matches are important for us and whenever we play, we must play positive and good cricket and try to do things in right way," she added.



Even there has been calls to boycott the men's World Cup group league game against Pakistan at Old Trafford but the BCCI has left it on the 'central government to decide'.



The norm has been to play Pakistan at all ICC events but the women's encounter is going to be a bilateral fixture even though it's an ICC qualifier.



As of now, there is no possibility that even the women's team will play against Pakistan.