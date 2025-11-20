HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gill Set To Miss Guwahati Test

November 20, 2025 10:03 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Though Shubman Gill travelled with the Indian team to Guwahati on Wednesday, his injury is unlikely to heal in time ahead of the second Test against South Africa, which begins on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill is set to miss the must-win second and final Test against South Africa, starting in Guwahati on Saturday, with a neck injury.

'India's Test captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the second Test against South Africa starting in Guwahati on Saturday. Rishabh Pant will lead India in the 26 year old's absence, with the left-handed batsman Sai Sudharsan likely to come in for the skipper in the playing XI,' said a report in The Indian Express newspaper.

Gill was taken to hospital in Kolkata with a neck injury

on the second day of the first Test in Kolkata, having retired hurt on four after facing only three deliveries in India's first innings.

Though Gill travelled with the Indian team to Guwahati on Wednesday, his injury is unlikely to heal in time before the second Test.

 

BCCI's medical team is monitoring Gill's injury and a decision on him playing the Guwahati Test could likely come on eve of the game.

'Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided," said BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia in a media release on Wednesday.

'He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly,' he added, continuing the suspense on the batting star's availability.

