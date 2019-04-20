Will Delhi Capitals change history tonight?

April 20, 2019 13:32 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 37 in IPL 12: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab.

IMAGE: Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals celebrates taking a wicket in IPL-12. Photograph: BCCI

14 Number of wins registered by the Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Capitals in the IPL -- the joint-most by any side against Delhi Capitals (with Royal Challengers Bangalore)

15 Number of Kagiso Rabada's 19 wickets, which have come in the last 5 overs.

38 Number of IPL matches Delhi Capitals have lost at Feroz Shah Kotla -- the most by any side at a particular ground in the IPL.

44 Number of wickets taken by Delhi Capitals pacers in IPL 2019 -- the most by any side.

50.13 Percent of Kings XI Punjab's runs in IPL 2019, which have been scored by Chris Gayle and K L Rahul.

179.00 K L Rahul's batting average in the middle overs (from 7th to 15th) in IPL 2019.

He has scored 179 runs off 128 balls while getting out only once in this stage.

1,000 Rishabh Pant needs 19 runs to complete 1,000 runs in T20 cricket at Feroz Shah Kotla.

He will become only the second player after Virender Sehwag to do so.