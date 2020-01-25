Will be our loss when Dhoni decides to retire: Kapil

Source:

'I think he has served the country so well and nobody has done it like him.'

IMAGE: Recently, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally contracted players, raising fresh doubts on the future of the former India captain who has not played since the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand last year. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Former India captain Kapil Dev believes it will be a big loss for the India whenever the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni decides to hang up his boots.

"I think he has served the country so well and nobody has done it like him. Everyone has to retire sooner or later. He is not playing matches currently. So I don't know when he will come out one day and say -- I have had enough. I think it will be our loss because he is such a fabulous cricketer," Kapil said in Chennai on Saturday.



Former World Cup-winning captain Kapil said that it is unfortunate that Dhoni was not included in the list of centrally contracted players.



"I feel sorry that they have not included him. (Sachin) Tendulkar, (Sunil) Gavaskar had to witness the same. It's not my job and I am not there to give the contract to anyone. It is the job of the cricket board. So, I don't know. You can ask this question to the cricket board (BCCI). They will be able to answer this question," he said.