Pant has to keep on getting runs and prove everybody wrong: Kapil

January 25, 2020 22:16 IST

IMAGE: Recently, Rishabh Pant has found himself at the receiving end of criticism for his inconsistency with the gloves and the bat and has also lost his place in the Indian team. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

It is the job of a talented cricketer like Rishabh Pant to prove his detractors wrong, legendary India all-rounder Kapil Dev said.



Recently, Pant has found himself at the receiving end of criticism for his inconsistency with the gloves and the bat and has also lost his place in the Indian team.

"Pant is so talented. He cannot blame anybody. He has to look after his own career. The only way for him is to keep on getting runs and prove everybody wrong. When you are talented, it is your job to prove people wrong," India's first World Cup-winning captain said in Chennai, on Saturday.



Kapil was responding to a question on the young Delhi wicketkeeper being benched as the Indian team preferred K L Rahul with the gloves in the second and third ODIs of the recent ODI series against Australia and the first T20 against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday.



"The players have to look after themselves. They should never give the option to the selectors to drop them or give them a rest."



On Rahul being handed the 'keeper's job in place of Pant, he said it is the team management's call.



"It is the team management's call. I don't know about these things. It is not my decision. The team has to decide who opens, who bats at No. 3 etc," he added.



Asked about the Indian fast bowlers getting injured often these days, he said, "When you play 10 months in a year, you will get injured."



"You have to look after the fast bowlers. The conditions and weather in India is more challenging than other parts of the world. The team management will have to take care of them," he added.



On whether he was worried about all-rounder Hardik Pandya's frequent injury issues, Kapil, in his typical style, said, "Pandya has to be worried. He should be worried about how fast he can get fit and come back into the team. That's important. He has to look after himself."



Queried about calls for former skipper Mahendra Singh's retirement, Kapil said it will be "our loss" whenever he retires.



"He has served the country so well for so many years. One day, he has to retire. It will be sooner or later. He has to go at some time. He is not playing matches. So I don't know when he is going to come out and say he has had enough.



"It will be our loss whenever he retires," the Indian fast bowling great said.