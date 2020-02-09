News
Will Bangladesh play Day-Night Test in Pakistan?

Will Bangladesh play Day-Night Test in Pakistan?

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 09, 2020 21:00 IST

Bangladesh

IMAGE:  Bangladesh is currently playing the first of its two-match Test series in Rawalpindi with the second scheduled in April in Karachi. Photograph: BCB Tigers/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday proposed Bangladesh to play their second Test under lights at the National Stadium, in Karachi, in April.

 

PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said that the Board was keen to have the second match as Day/Night Test and it was awaiting a response from Bangladesh.

"With Test cricket returning to Pakistan now and many countries also going towards day and night Tests, we want to give our players maximum exposure and also want to host pink ball matches," Khan said.

Pakistan hosted its first Test series in 10 years when Sri Lanka toured in December last year for two matches of the ICC World Championship while Bangladesh is currently playing the first of its two-match Test series in Rawalpindi with the second scheduled in April in Karachi.

Khan said that Pakistan wanted to experiment in the longest format and would be ready if the Bangladesh Board responds positively.

He also said that Cricket South Africa has agreed to send its team for a three match T20 series in March-April.

"South Africa ends its tour of India on 18th March while the PSL ends on 22nd March so we are looking at pencilling in the first match on say 24th March."

Khan said credit for bringing back international cricket to Pakistan went to the previous Board officials as well as they first brought the PSL final and white ball cricket to Pakistan and this has been followed up with regular bilateral visits by teams now.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
