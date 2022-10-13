Will Afridi be fit to face India in T20 World Cup?

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi could be in the Pakistan T20 World Cup team if found fully fit. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi is 90 per cent ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup however, his availability will depend on how he plays in the two warm-up games in Australia, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said.

The 22-year-old Afridi will join the national team in Australia on Saturday after completing his rehabilitation programme for a knee injury under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee.

He will be available for selection for the warm-up games against England and Afghanistan on October 17th and 19th, respectively.

"I have spoken to him. We are in touch with his doctors and the feedback is that he is 90 per cent ready. But knee injuries can be delicate and technical, so we have to see if he feels any soreness, after playing the warm-up games. On his part, he says he is ready, and I think we are also ready," Raja said.



Pakistan will begin their campaign against India on October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.



"I will say this, the mechanics of the World Cup are such that even as an independent observer, I can say with confidence that our team can become the champions. We have a good outfit,"

The former Test captain said his ambition as board Chairman remained to make Pakistan the number one team in all three formats.

There have been calls for separating the opening pair of Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, but Raja made it clear that there was no need to make any such move.

"I am surprised we talk about separating them when the talking point for any team, is having a solid opening pair. Yes, the team does disappoint us occasionally, but a 75 per cent success ratio is why fans and our commercial partners are engaging with them. The middle order has issues, but I don't see any reason to change something which has worked for us until now,”

The PCB chief said that the ongoing Pakistan Junior League and the planned women's league were part of a process to produce wholesome players and ambassadors of the game and also, to strengthen the structure for women's and junior cricket.

"There is a lot of interest in the PJL and the women's league, even from abroad, and having watched the PJL matches, I have already seen one or two players who can right now, play directly for Pakistan,"