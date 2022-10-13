News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » No money makes team cry, say's England's David Malan

No money makes team cry, say's England's David Malan

October 13, 2022 16:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England's Dawid Malan in action

IMAGE: England batsman David Malan makes the case for a relook at the ECB contract system. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England batsman Dawid Malan said the board's (ECB) system for awarding central contracts favours test players, and that he has already spoken to managing director Rob Key about getting improved recognition for limited-overs cricket.

Malan was dropped from a full deal to an incremental one, in the ECB's new set of central contracts announced on Tuesday. The increment contracts recognise players who may feature for England, on a less predictable basis.

 

"It's a slightly strange system. It seems heavily loaded towards red-ball cricket. Ultimately, it puts you in tough situations if you're not contracted, because you're losing finances you'd get if you were playing in (franchise) tournaments," said Malan, who scored 82 from 49 balls as England beat Australia by eight runs, in their T20 match on Wednesday.

Chris Jordan, who previously had an increment deal, was not awarded a contract of any kind, despite being England's leading wicket-taker of all time in men's Twenty20 Internationals.

Jordan and Malan are part of the England squad taking on Australia in a three-match series, in the build-up to the T20 World Cup.

"You have players here who have been leading wicket-takers for England that don't have a contract, but those are decisions that I don't make," said Malan. "As players, we'd like to be rewarded for our performances for England,"

England will begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Perth, on Oct. 22.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 WC: Shakib one of few bright spots for B'desh
T20 WC: Shakib one of few bright spots for B'desh
ISL: FC Goa end six-match winless drought
ISL: FC Goa end six-match winless drought
2007-21: Meet the T20 World Cup champions
2007-21: Meet the T20 World Cup champions
You can't be an administrator forever: Ganguly
You can't be an administrator forever: Ganguly
Some leaders openly supporting Kharge, rues Tharoor
Some leaders openly supporting Kharge, rues Tharoor
WOW! Warina Wears Recyled PET Bottles
WOW! Warina Wears Recyled PET Bottles
Get ready for women's IPL!
Get ready for women's IPL!

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Rahul, Ashwin shine but India lose practice game vs WA

Rahul, Ashwin shine but India lose practice game vs WA

What's Ex-Chelsea Coach Doing In Kerala?

What's Ex-Chelsea Coach Doing In Kerala?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances