Why Laxman wants Ganguly to revive the NCA

October 26, 2019 08:47 IST

IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly adjusts his turban, presented by Cricket Association of Bengal officials, during a felicitation at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Friday. Photograph: PTI

Former India batsman VVS Laxman wants newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to revive the National Cricket Academy, which, he says, is the key to nurturing future stars.

Laxman, who is also a consultant for the Cricket Association of Bengal’s special project 'Vision 2020', was one of the special invitees along with Mohammad Azharuddin at the Cricket Association of Bengal's felicitation for Ganguly.

For the past few years the NCA, which was supposed to be the feeder line of Indian cricket, has actually become a rehabilitation centre, something even Ganguly acknowledged after taking over.

"If you ask me one thing, it would be how Sourav can revive the NCA. The greatness of this Indian team is their bench strength," Laxman said.

Making his point clear, he cited the example of South Africa's recent Test series humiliation at the hands of India.

"You look at this South Africa side and it is the most depleted I have seen. This is because their domestic structure is not strong. The reason why the Indian team is doing well is because the domestic structure is so good. Through the NCA you can produce future champions for a long period of time."

Laxman said former teammate Ganguly always performed better under pressures and expressed hope of him delivering as an administrator.

Talking about the tumultuous phase in 1999-2000, when India lost to Australia and South Africa at home, he said Ganguly infused that positive energy in the Indian camp after that.

"He took over when it was a tough period for the Indian cricket team. He revived the fortunes of Indian cricket team and inspired the youngsters, built the team that went on to become the number one Test cricket team. They qualified for the final of World Cup 2003. He has been very inspiring.

"He excelled in the tour and got selected for England series. He has not looked back since his Lord's innings. For me, Sourav, the cricketer, is special and Sourav, the captain, is even more special."