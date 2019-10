Keeper-batsman Rahul steers Karnataka to Hazare title

Last updated on: October 25, 2019 18:12 IST

Abhimanyu Mithun takes last over hat-trick in rain-hit final.

IMAGE: Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal and K L Rahul celebrate after registering fifties during the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Tamil Nadu on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

K L Rahul presented himself as a potential India keeper-batsman option with a strong showing, while birthday-boy Abhimanyu Mithun savoured a rare hat-trick as Karnataka lifted the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a 60-run victory over Tamil Nadu in a rain-hit final, in Bengaluru, on Friday.

Rahul was in the thick of things after hosts elected to field under overcast conditions, contributing in dismissal of four Tamil Nadu batsmen.

Mithun returned with his first ever five-wicket haul in List A games, which included a hat-trick in the final of the innings. He cleaned up M Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed and Murugan Ashwin as Tamil Nadu folded for 252 in 49.5 overs.

Chasing the target, Karnataka were coasting at 146 for one in 23 overs when rain played spoilsport, interrupting play for almost 40 minutes. The match was later called-off by the on-field umpires as they believed there wasn't enough time to complete the game.

The MSK Prasad-led selection panel on Thursday picked Rahul in India's Twenty20 squad for the Bangladesh series along with Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson.

Prasad said they are willing to give Pant a long rope despite his below-par show of late, but Rahul, by keeping wickets in the semi-final and final, has made a case for himself, looking at the future.

His batting talent was doubted, but in the final, which had to be called off due to rain, he scored an unbeaten 52 off 72 balls in Karnataka's total of 146 for one in 23 overs.

He lost his opening partner Devdutt Paddikal (11) but added 112 runs with Mayank Agarwal (69) for the second wicket, keeping Karnataka ahead all the time in the contest.

It will be interesting to see if Rahul can go the Rahul Dravid way, as the latter emerged a wicket-keeper batsman after the 1999 World Cup, where he had to keep wickets because of an injury to Nayan Mongia, and from 2002 became a regular keeper-batsman, giving the much-needed balance to India's ODI side, under Sourav Ganguly.

Eventually, Karnataka were declared winners in the final on VJD method (used in domestic cricket in rain-affected games), giving the hosts their fourth title in domestic ODI tournament.

They won it in 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2017-18.

Tamil Nadu, who were champions five times earlier, struggled to put up a fighting total, with only Abhinav Mukund (86) and young Baba Aparajith (66) managing fighting half-centuries.

Vijay Shankar (38) and Shahrukh (27) got starts but could not convert them into bog knocks as Mithun ran through the middle and lower-order.

Karnataka captain Manish Pandey was naturally delighted.

"We are very happy with the results. The mindset of the boys is they want to win every match they play. Hopefully we will continue doing well," he said.

Tamil Nadu skipper Dinesh Karthik too expressed happiness for the way they played throughout the tournament.

"I think we played terrific cricket, one bad day doesn't make a bad team. This should give confidence going into the T20s and the Ranji Trophy," he said.

Brief scores:

Tamil Nadu: 252 all out in 49.5 overs (Abhinav Mukund 85, Baba Aparajith 66; Abhimanyu Mithun 5/34).

Karnataka: 146 for 1 in 23 overs (Mayank Agarwal 69, K L Rahul 52; Washington Sundar 1/51).

Karnataka won by 60 runs via VJD method.