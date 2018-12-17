Why this veteran actor called Kohli 'world's worst behaved player'

December 17, 2018 22:03 IST

'His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners.. And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli was unhappy with his controversial dismissal on Day 3 of the second Test. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Bollywood veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah slammed Virat Kohli for his on-field 'behaviour' after the India captain was involved in an on-field altercation with Australia skipper Tim Paine during the ongoing second Test in Perth on Monday.

"Virat K is not only the worlds best batsman but also the worlds worst behaved player. His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners.. And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way," Shah wrote on Facebook.



Kohli and his Aussie counterpart Tim Paine have had a few clashes during the ongoing Perth Test.



Shortly before lunch, Paine and his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli were involved in a heated exchange which forced umpire Chris Gaffaney to step in.



It all started on Day 3, when Kohli was controversially dismissed caught at second slip on the third day of the match.





The controversial dismissal fired up Kohli on the field during Australia's second innings, which carried on until stumps, and led to both captains exchanging words.



Last month, Kohli found himself embroiled in controversy over his "I don't think you should live in India" response to an enthusiast, who called the India captain overrated while expressing his admiration for English and Australian batsmen.



Kohli was reading tweets and Instagram messages before coming across an user who said the Indian mainstay has nothing special in his batting.



"Over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians," read the cricket enthusiast's tweet.

Far from being pleased with the fan's observation, Kohli responded, "Okay, I don't think you should live in India then… you should go and live somewhere else, no? Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don't mind you not liking me but I don't think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right."