News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why this all-rounder is 'extremely valuable' for England

Why this all-rounder is 'extremely valuable' for England

March 22, 2021 17:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Anybody who's an all-rounder within the side and makes our squad is extremely valuable to our side.'

Moeen Ali

IMAGE: England captain Eoin Morgan hinted Moeen Ali would get his chance in the three-match ODI series against India, beginning on Tuesday. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Moeen Ali warming the bench during the Twenty20 series against India was "circumstantial" and the all-rounder remains a vital white-ball player for the team, captain Eoin Morgan said on Monday.

 

Moeen tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Sri Lanka in January. The 33-year-old played one Test in India, before flying home for a pre-arranged rest.

On his return, Moeen watched from the sidelines as India beat England 3-2 in the five-match Twenty20 series.

Morgan hinted Moeen would get his chance in the three-match ODI series beginning on Tuesday when asked if he still regarded him as a vital member of the side.

"Yes, I do," Morgan told a video conference.

"Anybody who's an all-rounder within the side and makes our squad is extremely valuable to our side.

"I know he's not played but that's been circumstantial. The pitches that we've played on just have not turned, and that obviously limits the amount of a finger-spinner's contribution."

Morgan said Moeen, known for his nagging off-spin and fluent batting, was considered for each of the five games though Adil Rashid played as the lone spinner.

The England captain said Moeen had returned rejuvenated and coped well with his T20 exclusion.

"He certainly takes them all in his stride. And I think the little period that Mo spent at home before this series has done a world of good."

England have rested test captain Joe Root from the ODI series after their 3-1 series defeat this month.

Morgan said the team would miss Root but stressed they were "spoilt for choice" with batsmen who could fill the void at number three.

"Obviously, losing Joe Root is a massive hole, for a guy who scores at a run-a-ball and averages fifty.

"He's an exceptional player and has been for a long time. So we'll miss him. But it's just going to be a matter of somebody slotting in at three and going about their own business."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Confident India eye winning start in ODI series
Confident India eye winning start in ODI series
IPL 2021: Star Sports hopes to earn Rs 32 bn
IPL 2021: Star Sports hopes to earn Rs 32 bn
Sachin, Lara have a message for you!
Sachin, Lara have a message for you!
Financial stocks drag Sensex down 87 points
Financial stocks drag Sensex down 87 points
Golden day for Indian shooters at World Cup
Golden day for Indian shooters at World Cup
1st ODI: Who would YOU select?
1st ODI: Who would YOU select?
'Police-politicians together in hafta system'
'Police-politicians together in hafta system'

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Umpire's call in DRS creating lot of confusion: Kohli

Umpire's call in DRS creating lot of confusion: Kohli

'You don't have to win every series to win World Cup'

'You don't have to win every series to win World Cup'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use