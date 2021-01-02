News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why South Africa left out Rabada for second Sri Lanka Test

Why South Africa left out Rabada for second Sri Lanka Test

January 02, 2021 20:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kagiso Rabada

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada suffered an adductor muscle strain that ruled him out of the one day international series against England last month and left him sidelined for the first Test win over Sri Lanka in Pretoria. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

South Africa will not risk the fitness of lead attack bowler Kagiso Rabada despite a return to their squad and he will miss out the second Test against Sri Lanka, which starts at The Wanderers Stadium on Sunday, officials said.

 

Rabada suffered an adductor muscle strain that ruled him out of the one day international series against England last month and left him sidelined for the first Test win over Sri Lanka in Pretoria.

The 25-year-old paceman was recalled to the squad for the second Test, suggesting he would lead an otherwise inexperienced attack as South Africa seek to complete a 2-0 series whitewash.

But team officials on Saturday said Rabada would not be considered.

"The coaches are very happy with his progress but in terms of work load, they'd like to make sure he is in the right space to be able to compete fully for the Test series against Pakistan as well as Australia," said team spokesperson Sipokazi Sokanyile.

South Africa tour Pakistan later this month for the first time in 14 years, where they play two Tests and three Twenty20 internationals.

Australia are then due to play three Tests in South Africa in February and March.

Rabada has taken 197 Test wickets at average of 22.95 in 43 appearances for South Africa.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Arjun Tendulkar picked for Mumbai for Mushtaq Ali T20
Arjun Tendulkar picked for Mumbai for Mushtaq Ali T20
Umesh Yadav blessed with a baby girl
Umesh Yadav blessed with a baby girl
Will Natarajan leave his mark in Test cricket?
Will Natarajan leave his mark in Test cricket?
Bio-bubble breach: BCCI set to back its players
Bio-bubble breach: BCCI set to back its players
COVID vaccines don't belong to a political party: Omar
COVID vaccines don't belong to a political party: Omar
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine gets nod from panel
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine gets nod from panel
COVID cases won't derail England's tour of SL: Root
COVID cases won't derail England's tour of SL: Root

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Bio-bubble breach: BCCI set to back its players

Bio-bubble breach: BCCI set to back its players

Ganguly undergoes angioplasty after mild heart attack

Ganguly undergoes angioplasty after mild heart attack

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use