Why Tendulkar-Ganguly would have relished new ODI rules

May 12, 2020 18:53 IST

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly are the most successful batting pair in One-Day Internationals. Photograph: ICC/Instagram

The most successful opening pair in One-Day Internationals -- Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly -- believe that they would have scored a lot more runs if the new rules were in operation during their playing days.

ICC tweeted the Indian opening duo's incredible record in ODIs, who together tallied 8227 runs in 176 innings, the most by any pair in 50-overs cricket.



"Sachin Tendulkar + Sourav Ganguly in ODIs:

- Partnerships: 176

- Runs: 8,227

- Average: 47.55



"No other pair has crossed even 6,000 runs together in ODIs," the tweet said.



However, Tendulkar stated if the new rules in ODIs of two new balls and restriction of four fielders outside the 30-yard circle were in operation during their time, they would have ended up scoring a lot more.



"This brings back wonderful memories Dadi. How many more do you think we would’ve been able to score with the restriction of 4 fielders outside the ring and 2 new balls? @SGanguly99 @ICC," he said in his tweet to former team-mate Ganguly.



Former captain Ganguly replied that they might have scored another 4000 runs if the current ODI rules were in place.



"Another 4000 or so ..2 new balls..wow .. sounds like a cover drive flying to the boundary in the first over of the game.. for the remaining 50 overs .. @ICC @sachin_rt," said the BCCI president.