News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Lyon doesn't want to be Australia Test captain

Why Lyon doesn't want to be Australia Test captain

November 25, 2021 12:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon said he preferred the status quo when asked whether he had ambitions of a formal leadership role. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has endorsed Pat Cummins as the Test side's next captain and Steve Smith as the fast bowler's deputy while ruling out himself as a potential leader for the team.

 

Both Cummins and Smith have interviewed for the captaincy, with Cummins expected to replace Tim Paine after he stood down from the role over a 'sexting' scandal less than three weeks before the start of the Ashes.

Lyon said he was impressed with New South Wales team mate Cummins' leadership when he took the reins of the state's one-day side last year.

"The two guys who are being interviewed by Cricket Australia for the roles are probably the two best candidates in my eyes," Lyon told reporters on Thursday.

"I think (Cummins) did a really good job (at NSW), to be honest with you.

"I know it's kind of a different kettle of fish. But he's got a lot of senior players around him to support (him) if he does get the nod.

"But then you look at Steve Smith, I think he's up there with the best batters in the world.

"He's got a great cricket mind and I've got no dramas with both of them putting their hand up for the captaincy."

With 100 Tests under his belt, 34-year-old Lyon is one of Australia's senior players and is entrusted with singing the team's victory song "Under the Southern Cross" after match wins.

Lyon said he preferred the status quo when asked whether he had ambitions of a formal leadership role.

"To be honest with you if I put my hand up for the captaincy it would mean I'd have to hand over the team song," said Lyon.

"I'd rather lead the team song ... I'll keep my hand down."

Lyon needs one more wicket to reach 400 in Tests, a milestone that eluded him during the 2-1 series loss to India over the last home summer.

"Obviously it's been on my mind for a fair amount of time now since the last Test against India," he said.

"I'm more worried about the whole Test series and making sure I play my role in the Australian cricket team and making sure we win and retain these Ashes."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Paine scandal will be a distraction during Ashes'
'Paine scandal will be a distraction during Ashes'
'Australia will be without a captain for 15 yrs if...'
'Australia will be without a captain for 15 yrs if...'
'Shreyas is a good, attacking red-ball player as well'
'Shreyas is a good, attacking red-ball player as well'
Where Polar Bears Roam
Where Polar Bears Roam
Param Bir back in Mumbai, joins extortion case probe
Param Bir back in Mumbai, joins extortion case probe
'My film wears patriotism on its sleeve'
'My film wears patriotism on its sleeve'
PIX: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 1
PIX: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 1

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

PIX: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 1

PIX: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 1

'Moment to cherish': Iyer gets Test cap from Gavaskar

'Moment to cherish': Iyer gets Test cap from Gavaskar

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances