News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why is South Africa fielding a second-string side for Kiwi series?

Why is South Africa fielding a second-string side for Kiwi series?

December 30, 2023 22:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Only two players from the team that beat India have been named in the squad. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

South Africa named uncapped Neil Brand as their captain for a two-match Test tour of New Zealand next month where the majority of their team will be missing, competing instead in the domestic Twenty20 league.

Half of the 14-man squad named on Saturday have yet to play a Test but get their opportunity because the tour clashes with the SA20, the T20 league that was launched by Cricket South Africa and Indian Premier League investors last year.

 

All but two of the players in the side that beat India in the Boxing Day Test are competing in the SA20 league but David Bedingham and Keegan Petersen will be going to New Zealand.

Bedingham scored a half century on his test debut this week as South Africa beat India by an innings and 32 runs.

Of the party heading to New Zealand, batsmen Zubayr Hamza and Khaya Zondo have won previous test caps, along with pace pair Duanne Olivier and Dane Paterson and spinner Dane Piedt.

Brand led South Africa A to a 2-1 series win over West Indies A earlier this month.

Despite the lack of experience in the squad, coach Shukri Conrad insisted South Africa would prove competitive.

"The players picked for this tour have every chance of challenging New Zealand and we have full confidence they will do exactly that when we arrive for the first test match at Mount Maunganui,” he said in a statement announcing the team.

"Most of these guys participated in the recent 'A' series against West Indies where they showed that they have what it takes against players of international calibre. That experience will no doubt leave them in a better position for what we expect to be a testing series in New Zealand."

South Africa will play a three-day warm-up match against a New Zealand XI in Christchurch before the first Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui from Feb 4-8 and the second test at Seddon Park in Hamilton from Feb. 13-17.

Squad:

Neil Brand (captain), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana (Western Province), Duanne Olivier (DP World Lions), Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Is Warner Australia's greatest all format player?
Is Warner Australia's greatest all format player?
Cummins joins the elite as Aus close out 2023 in style
Cummins joins the elite as Aus close out 2023 in style
'They have scored runs everywhere'
'They have scored runs everywhere'
How India's 'lack of awareness' led to loss in 2nd ODI
How India's 'lack of awareness' led to loss in 2nd ODI
Deepfake a problem for holding safe, fair polls: Govt
Deepfake a problem for holding safe, fair polls: Govt
PIX: Modi stops for tea at Ujjwala beneficiary's house
PIX: Modi stops for tea at Ujjwala beneficiary's house
PIX: Ghosh, Deepti effort in vain as Aus take 2-0 lead
PIX: Ghosh, Deepti effort in vain as Aus take 2-0 lead

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

SA pacer Coetzee to miss 2nd Test with injury

SA pacer Coetzee to miss 2nd Test with injury

India Nets: Fit-again Jadeja goes full tilt

India Nets: Fit-again Jadeja goes full tilt

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances