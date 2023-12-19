Why Afridi Took Only 2 Wickets In 1st Test

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi's match figures after the first Test at Perth: 2/172 in 45.2 overs. Photograph: ICC/X

Shaheen Shah Afridi -- widely acknowledged as the best left-arm pacer currently in world cricket -- picked just one wicket in Australia's first innings in the first Test at Perth. Afridi was overshadowed by debutant Aamer Jamal, who picked up six wickets.

Afridi picked up one wicket in the second innings -- Usman Khwaja, caught by Babar Azam. He had Khwaja in the first innings as well.

'I think the real problem for Shaheen Afridi is the pressure of being the spearhead of this Pakistan attack and without much real support at the other end when it comes to pace, genuine pace,' Ravi Shastri observed in the commentary box.

'When you talk of Pakistan and when you talk of their fast-bowling attack there is genuine pace all the time and you don't have one bowler here who is even close to a 140. So that puts immense pressure on someone like Shaheen.'

Australia won the first Test by 360 runs.